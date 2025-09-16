More Sports:

September 16, 2025

Take PhillyVoice's Sixers survey before the start of the 2025-26 season

It will only take you a few minutes to answer some questions about a wide variety of Sixers subjects, from Joel Embiid to Daryl Morey.

By Adam Aaronson
Embiid 9.16.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Will Joel Embiid find a way to bounce back in the 2025-26 season?

With the beginning of the 2025-26 Sixers season getting even closer, it is time for you to make your voice heard.

Before the start of last season, PhillyVoice conducted a survey of Sixers fans which showed a resounding sense of excitement about a new-look team built around Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, with championship aspirations for a franchise that has been desperate to finally reach the mountaintop.

Just 12 months later, a lot looks different.

So, as the Sixers enter yet another critical season — potentially a massive crossroads for the organization as a whole — we want to know how you feel about the state of the Sixers.

Should the Sixers eventually trade Maxey to build around Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe? Should they use McCain as a sweetener to get rid of Embiid or George? Should Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse still be in charge of guiding this team?

In just a few minutes, you can answer these questions and many more, with a chance to provide your own bold prediction at the end. 

All you have to do is click here.

Expect the results to be dissected next week.

SIXERS PLAYER PREVIEWS

Jared McCain | Justin Edwards | VJ Edgecombe | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr.

Johni Broome | Adem Bona | Andre Drummond | Trendon Watford | Eric Gordon

