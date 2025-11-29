More Sports:

November 29, 2025

Two games added to Sixers' schedule after missing NBA Cup Knockout Rounds

The Sixers had 80 games scheduled in the regular season to account for a potential NBA Cup run. With the Knockout Rounds bracket set, the Sixers have two makeup games.

By Adam Aaronson
The Sixers have not made the Knockout Rounds in any of the three years of NBA Cup action.

With the bracket for the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds officially set – and the Sixers not involved in it – the team has been handed its two makeup games to fill out the remainder of its 82-game schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. The Sixers will host the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 12 and travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on the road on Dec. 14.

It could provide the Sixers with a chance to do some considerable regrouping should they need to, with only those two games on their schedule over an 11-day period.

The NBA leaves a considerable stretch of December unscheduled to account for the Knockout Rounds, with every team being given 80 games on their regular-season schedules before the season. Teams that did not make the single-elimination tournament have two additional games added to their slates to get to the standard 82.

