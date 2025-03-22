More Sports:

March 22, 2025

Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Hawks on Sunday

Time is running out for Tyrese Maxey to make a return for the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey is out for another game.

Tyrese Maxey (finger/back sprains) will miss his 11th straight game when the Sixers face the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Sunday evening, according to the team's initial injury report issued on Saturday which also features plenty of other names:

Maxey was dealing with the finger sprain as far back as a month or so ago, but has not played since March 3, when he left a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter after taking a hard fall on his back which caused the lower back sprain. This has been Maxey's longest absence of the season and one of the longest of his NBA career.

Before the Sixers departed on their six-game road trip, head coach Nick Nurse expressed confidence that Maxey would play at some point before the team returned home. However, only one more game is left on this swing after Sunday's game in Atlanta, a battle against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

With only 12 games left in what has become a lost season for the Sixers -- with all eyes focused on the team's top-six protected first-round pick -- many would argue there is no use in bringing Maxey back onto the floor this season, but it is fair to wonder if a player as competitive as Maxey would be on board for such a strategy.

