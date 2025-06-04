Bonus Sixers mailbag: What role will enable the Sixers to get the best out of Tyrese Maxey?

In short: probably. Maxey has made enough strides as a facilitator to be a viable starting point guard, but it is well-documented at this point that creating shots for others is not his strong suit. When Maxey has the ball in his hands, he is at his best attacking the rim and leveraging his speed to create opportunities for pull-up three-point shots. But his playmaking has always lagged behind his scoring, even with a major crutch often there to help him out in the form of Joel Embiid.

Where Maxey can really become special on offense when he gets going is as an off-ball scorer. The same speed that enables Maxey to blow by defenders with a live dribble also allows him to break free from them when running around screens. His marvelous shooting talent allows him to sink tough shots on the move. And as the point guard of a team often missing Embiid and Paul George, Maxey's skills there were rarely utilized in 2024-25, the most disappointing campaign of his NBA career.

Maxey can handle the ball a significant amount for a contending team. He has done so already. But for the sake of his individual production and the overall offensive cohesion of the Sixers, a role in which Maxey's time on the floor is more evenly split between on-ball and off-ball minutes would be optimal. And for all of the concerns about whether or not Maxey and Jared McCain will be able to coexist in a backcourt long-term due to potential defensive issues stemming from the pairing's lack of size, it is easy to imagine McCain making Maxey's life a whole lot easier on offense for a very long time.

How close to or above the first apron would the Sixers be if they retained both Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele? Obviously we don’t know the figure for Grimes yet but the Yabusele one would probably be the MLE.

Assuming the Sixers make their pick at No. 3 overall, do not make any trades of significance and see Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond pick up their player options, the team will certainly clear the first apron by re-signing Grimes and Yabusele. According to my projections, before tending to those two players the Sixers would project to have about $10-12 million of breathing room below the first apron and $22-24 million of space below the more punitive second apron, depending on whether they want to carry 14 or 15 players on their roster.

This is where, once again, the key numbers for Yabusele become so important: if the team can retain him for the taxpayer's mid-level exception -- worth up to two years and $11,654,250 -- they would have at least $16 million or so below their hard cap at the second apron to retain Grimes, which should be more than enough cash to get the job done. But if the Sixers had to offer more money to Yabusele to keep him -- therefore using the larger version of the mid-level -- their hard cap would instead be at the first apron.