Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second week of the 2025-26 season, the NBA announced on Monday.

Across four games between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, Maxey averaged 33.5 points, 9.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, also leading the Sixers to three of their five early-season wins during that span.

This is Maxey’s first honor of the season. He and backcourt mate VJ Edgecombe were both nominated for this award last week, but it was won by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Maxey will be back in action on Tuesday night in Chicago, where the Sixers and Bulls — tied for conference-best records at 5-1 — will face off for the first time this season.

