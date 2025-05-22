Which teams could Sixers trade Andre Drummond to in a salary dump?

Aside from nailing their evaluations of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft to make the best decision possible with the No. 3 overall pick, the Sixers' biggest priority in another critical offseason ahead will likely be to retain a pair of key names: 24-year-old restricted free agent Quentin Grimes and 29-year-old unrestricted free agent Guerschon Yabusele.

The Sixers have good chances at keeping each player – though they are in a stronger position to re-sign Grimes – and a decent chance of keeping both. But to get that done, they will have to value every dollar available to them.

Unfortunately for veteran center Andre Drummond, one path to the Sixers adding some additional wiggle room would be to salary-dump the the 31-year-old who is widely expected to pick up a $5 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

While it could prove unnecessary depending on the markets for Grimes and Yabusele, there is a very real chance that shedding Drummond ends up being the move that enables them to keep their two priority free agents. Which teams might be willing to play along?

Brooklyn Nets

Any team that has a conversation about salary dumps – whether it pertains to a player on a massive contract or one like Drummond's that is merely a nuisance – will call the Nets first. Brooklyn currently projects to have over $62 million in cap space this summer; no other NBA team is guaranteed to have any at all.

Of course, the rebuilding Nets do not need the services of Drummond on the floor – if the Sixers did send his salary to Brooklyn, he might get bought out or waived – but they have to use their space on someone, and if they do not end up making any massive commitments, they could stack as many negligible salary dumps as possible to just accumulate loads of second-round picks.

Brooklyn remains just about the only team to watch when it comes to making Grimes an offer sheet so appealing that the Sixers would have to actually consider whether or not they should match the deal. If the Nets do not pursue Grimes, the Sixers will be in a strong position to not just keep him around, but do so on a team-friendly deal.

Los Angeles Clippers

One team that could be argued might have interest in Drummond for basketball reasons, the Clippers are likely set to run back the vast majority of a roster that netted them a surprising 50-win season. With two roster spots to be filled as of now, the Clippers will likely pursue a backup center and a backup ball-handler (old friend Ben Simmons could not reliably serve in either role down the stretch of the season).

With a handful of sizable financial commitments already made, the Clippers have somewhat limited resources to find those two bench contributors. But they do have a $6.5 million trade exception at their disposal, which Drummond fits into easily. While the Clippers barely have any available draft picks to trade, the Sixers might just be happy to trade Drummond without giving one up themselves.

Maybe the Clippers would send cash considerations or a filler international draft rights to the Sixers for Drummond, giving them at least a stopgap option at backup center – they could always move Drummond's expiring deal at the deadline if they look to upgrade – and saving the Sixers some valuable money.

Detroit Pistons

Depending on the fates of free-agents-to-be Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Pistons could also have some cap space this summer. They had it at the trade deadline, too, using it to take two second-round picks off the Sixers' hands to facilitate a luxury tax-motivated salary dump of KJ Martin.

Unless they retain old friend Paul Reed, who is set to become a free agent once again this summer, the Pistons will have a vacancy at their third-string center spot. Even with the deficiencies that sunk him this season, Drummond is certainly capable of holding down that role. Perhaps Detroit once again finds itself with some spending power to spare and goes for a well-liked veteran whose return would inspire some nostalgia.

Because, of course, there is the history. The No. 9 overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Pistons, Drummond spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career in Detroit, where he still receives resounding ovations on road visits. Drummond was even actively rooting on the Pistons in their playoff run on social media last month.

Washington Wizards

Another pure salary dump candidate, the Wizards do not project to have any cap space after trading for Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart at the trade deadline. But they have two trade exceptions Drummond fits into, including one worth $5.2 million. They could also use the bi-annual or non-taxpayer's mid-level exception as a means to acquire Drummond, though doing so would limit their ability to spend in free agency.

Like Brooklyn, the Wizards have no use for Drummond in the short term. If they took on his salary, they would probably move on fairly quickly. But the Sixers could find themselves searching for a quick solution to save $5 million at some point in the opening days of free agency, and the Wizards are one of the most readily-available suitors.

Atlanta Hawks

It seems that veteran mainstay Clint Capela is on his way out of Atlanta, leaving Onyeka Okongwu as the lone established center under contract with the Hawks next season. Atlanta has two first-round picks and could choose a center with one of those selections, but if the Hawks do not find a match in the draft they will certainly be on the market for backup center help.

Atlanta is one of the more fascinating teams to monitor this offseason, not just because the Hawks still have not hired a new lead decision-maker in the front office but also because of their unusual resources. The Hawks have two massive trade exceptions totaling just more than $38 million, which will enable them to be front and center in salary dump talks should they choose to chase additional assets.

If they took on Drummond, they could help fill a short-term hole in their roster while also possibly adding a second-round pick or two to their collection.

