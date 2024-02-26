Doc Rivers reflects on time in Philadelphia: 'I just wish we could have gone further'

February 26, 2024
Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made his return to Philadelphia on Sunday as the newly minted head coach of the rival Milwaukee Bucks.
In his first availability with Philadelphia media since the post-game press conference after the team's devastating Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics last season, Rivers discussed his eventful, memorable and tumultuous three-year tenure leading the Sixers -- a period which will forever be associated with missed opportunities.
"I was happy with it overall," Rivers said of his time in Philadelphia. "I just wish we could have gone further."
Rivers is hung up on a different loss than most of the city of Philadelphia. What most Sixers fans remember is that Game 7 defeat, when Joel Embiid and James Harden both came up small and the Celtics obliterated a Sixers team that had been on the verge of hosting the Eastern Conference Finals.
For Rivers, though, it is the loss that came three days earlier which stings the most. In Game 6, the Sixers led Boston in the fourth quarter, on their home floor, with a chance to end the series. A monumental collapse in the final moments sunk the Sixers, sending them back to Boston for the Game 7 they would go on to lose in catastrophic fashion.
"The game we should have won was Game 6. We did something to get there, and it just tells you how close we were. I look back on that and think, [Embiid] wasn't 100 percent last year, so things happen, and you just live with them."
"I thought Game 6 was our game," he reiterated a few minutes later. "I didn't think [Embiid] got the ball enough, and trust me, [the plan was] for him to get it."
Despite the Sixers blowing a 3-2 lead in the series, Rivers portrayed last season's team as a true underdog in every sense of the word. He dove into that on multiple occasions throughout his 10-minute media availability.
"Maybe they were better? Could that be a possibility?" Rivers asked the room of reporters.
"By a show of hands, who picked the Sixers?" he asked moments later. The room was silent for a few seconds. "That's the point," Rivers said.