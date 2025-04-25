More Sports:

April 25, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 12 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 5th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 5th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 9: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 2nd pick

MOREAreas of improvement for Sixers rookies

Best simulation of the day

This would make for a fascinating top three:

Tankathon 4.25.25 1

Cooper Flagg to Brooklyn is obvious -- and a hell of an accelerant for the Nets' rebuild -- but after that, would the Sixers take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper despite their collection of young, promising guards? Would the Houston Rockets use their pick in a trade to bolster their excellent present-day roster? 

Worst simulation of the day

The only teams to jump in the lottery during this simulation are the two that the Sixers spent multiple months working to surpass in the tanking race:

Tankathon 4.25.25 2

No matter how improbable this specific outcome is statistically, sometimes it feels impossible for anything else to take place.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
11412.7%10.5%
21512.7%
10.5%
397.2%10.6%
4129.0%
10.5%
541.8%2.2%
62320.0%19.6%
73227.2%26.7%
8108.1%
8.7%
910.0%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick7764.1%
64.0%
Lost Pick4335.8%
36.0%

MORE: Which Sixers midseason additions will return?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents
Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Photos: Inside a Center City office-to-residential conversion project

1701 Market Building

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

Ex-Sixer Michael Carter-Williams to make amateur boxing debut

Michael Carter-Williams

Healthy Eating

FDA plans to ban artificial food dyes by the end of the year

Food Dye Ban

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 bars in Center City will offer drink discounts for Sips

CCD Sips

Eagles

2025 NFL Draft non-Eagles rooting guide

041925ShedeurSanders

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved