Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 12 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 5th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 5th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 9: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 2nd pick

Best simulation of the day

This would make for a fascinating top three:

Cooper Flagg to Brooklyn is obvious -- and a hell of an accelerant for the Nets' rebuild -- but after that, would the Sixers take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper despite their collection of young, promising guards? Would the Houston Rockets use their pick in a trade to bolster their excellent present-day roster?

Worst simulation of the day

The only teams to jump in the lottery during this simulation are the two that the Sixers spent multiple months working to surpass in the tanking race:

No matter how improbable this specific outcome is statistically, sometimes it feels impossible for anything else to take place.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 14 12.7% 10.5% 2 15 12.7%

10.5%

3 9 7.2% 10.6%

4 12 9.0%

10.5%

5 4 1.8% 2.2% 6 23 20.0% 19.6% 7 32 27.2% 26.7% 8 10 8.1%

8.7% 9 1 0.0% 0.6%



Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 77 64.1%

64.0% Lost Pick 43 35.8%

36.0%

