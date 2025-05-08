More Sports:

May 08, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 25 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 7: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 6th pick

MOREJared McCain to represent Sixers on stage at lottery

Best simulation of the day

No lottery victories for the Sixers in today's batch, but they did land the No. 2 overall pick in one simulation:

Tankathon 5.8.25 1

Last month, I wrote about the Sixers' options in that slot with two franchise cornerstones already cemented in the backcourt and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper as the best player available.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in four of today's simulations, including this drop to No. 7 thanks to jumps from a team directly behind them and a team near the back of the line:

Tankathon 5.8.25 2

I have become convinced that if the Sixers lose their pick on Monday, it will be caused by jumps from at least one of the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
13212.8%10.5%
23012.0%10.5%
3187.2%10.6%
43212.8%
10.5%
593.6%2.2%
64317.2%19.6%
76526.0%26.7%
8208.0%8.7%
910.4%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick16465.6%64.0%
Lost Pick8634.4%36.0%

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Guerschon Yabusele | Paul George | Jared McCain | Tyrese Maxey | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | Jared Butler | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Justin Edwards | Ricky Council IV | Eric Gordon | Lonnie Walker IV | Adem Bona

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

1000x650_Cape-May-Beach_COPYRIGHT_HoneyTrek_20240624_130819-Edit.jpg

One summer wow after another in NJ
Limited - Hagley - Water

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Just In

Must Read

Religion

Diocese of Camden ends resistance to abuse investigation

camden diocese abuse

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrities

Quinta Brunson to receive Philadelphia Key to the City on May 28

Quinta Brunson Emmy Awards

Wellness

WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy to eliminate $1.15 billion in debt as it expands telehealth business

WW telehealth

Shopping

Philly Watch Show poised for return to region

watch show oaks

eagles

Mailbag: How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2026 NFL Draft?

032825MiltonWilliamsJoshSweat

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved