December 04, 2024

NBA announces two additions to Sixers schedule after NBA Cup elimination

Next week will be a lighter one for the Sixers.

By Adam Aaronson
Haliburton 12.4.24 Marc Lebryk/Imagn Images

The Sixers notched their first victory of the regular season against the Pacers in Indiana on Oct. 27.

The Sixers will host the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13 and face the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Dec. 16, the NBA announced early Wednesday morning.

All 22 teams which failed to advance to the Knockout Rounds of the NBA Cup were scheduled for a pair of games -- one at home, one on the road -- to ensure they all had 82 games on their regular season slate. Each team was only given 80 games originally as part of the new scheduling method.

The Sixers, who defeated Charlotte in a thriller on Tuesday night, will be back in action Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, who will stick around for a Friday night battle, too. Then, an extremely light stretch ensues for the Sixers, who will only play three games in a 12-day span:

Currently sitting at 5-14, the Sixers must do everything in their power to reestablish their chances of earning a playoff berth in a rudderless Eastern Conference.

Adam Aaronson
