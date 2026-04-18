Full injury reports for Sixers-Celtics Game 1 on Sunday

As another playoff series between the Sixers and Boston Celtics begins on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, former NBA MVP Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) will be the only player sidelined.

Embiid remains out, according to the Sixers' initial injury report for the series-opening game unveiled on Saturday which does not list rookie Johni Broome. Broome will be available for the first time since he tore his right meniscus in February:

Can Embiid get back on the floor at some point during this season? Not even two weeks removed from his emergency appendectomy, it is a fool's errand to speculate much yet, as Embiid remains firmly in the recovery phase of things. His head coach is not paying the idea much mind yet.

"You know what? I'm preparing for Sunday's game, and I know he's not playing in that one," Nick Nurse said on Friday. "So that's all – we're just zeroed in on trying to see, can we go in there and get ready to battle and fight and execute as best we can?"



As if beating the Celtics is not difficult enough, Boston's injury report is a beaut:

MORE: Sixers-Celtics series primer