Instant observations: Sixers stage yet another comeback after shaky Paul George debut

PHILADELPHIA – The Sixers have found their comeback magic once again.



Heading into Monday night's game between the Sixers and Los Angeles Clippers, the obvious headliner figured to be Paul George making his season debut against his former team. But George's rust was evident all night long, and the attention shifted to a lifeless Sixers offense. Then, once again, the Sixers found something in the guts of the game.

Trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, the Sixers found life, with Tyrese Maxey's dazzling scoring bringing them within striking distance. VJ Edgecombe chipped in with another crucial late-game triple, Quentin Grimes handled the challenging James Harden assignment better than any of his teammates had earlier in the game while also chipping in with some critical buckets. The Sixers nearly allowed the Clippers to steal the game when Edgecombe missed two free throws and Maxey turned the ball over, but back-to-back missed triples from Harden sealed the Sixers' 110-108 victory.

Everything that stood out from Monday's action, from George's debut to many interesting rotation subplots and more:

Paul George makes his season debut

The Sixers tried to keep their cards close to the vest all day on Monday, waiting until starting lineups were due to make George's return officially official. But as soon as they made him questionable to play on Sunday evening, it was clear that George's 12-game absence would come to an end with his former team in town.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that George's minutes would be limited if he played, but that the nine-time All-Star would start. Indeed he did, alongside Maxey and Edgecombe in the backcourt, plus Andre Drummond in the middle and Dominick Barlow replacing Trendon Watford at power forward. That spot at the four had been earmarked for George for a long time, but Kelly Oubre Jr.'s left knee injury created a sudden need on the wing.

George wasted no time getting himself back into the action, spotting up from beyond the arc on the Sixers' very first possession and knocking the shot down over Harden, an old friend of the Sixers and a former teammate of George's who surprisingly held down the primary defensive assignment against the nine-time All-Star:

Almost immediately after, George drew a three-point shooting foul and made a pair of free throws, beginning his season with a personal 5-0 run. However, his former team immediately responded with a 14-0 run, a stretch during which George missed three triples. He was a very active participant in the Sixers' offense right away, though, and looked like someone with a lot less timidity than the average player who had not played in an NBA game since the beginning of March.

After missing a step-back mid-range jumper – one that looked a lot like many of his misses last season – George drew two defenders on a drive and then kicked the ball out to Edgecombe for a triple. It was a nice way to punctuate a stint that lasted five minutes and 33 seconds:

George returned to begin the second quarter, and looked to be more assertive as a creator for others. Without Maxey in the game, George was joining the tag-team of Edgecombe and Grimes in terms of playmaking, with Jared McCain also on the floor but limited as a facilitator. George got into the paint for a bucket, but it was a five-minute burst that was pretty quiet otherwise. It completed his 10 minutes of work in the first half.

When George returned to begin the second half, he played a slightly longer stint – just over seven minutes – but did not do much to impact the game. He missed a three and drew a pair of fouls, splitting the free throws both times. His impact was most obvious on the glass. For all of George's warts since joining the Sixers and the rust that was understandably existent on Monday, his 6-foot-8 frame, long arms and solid instincts should enable him to be one of this team's most consistent rebounders.

Even with George not yet able to assert his will on the game as a scorer, he is someone the Sixers can trust with the ball in his hands, and that in itself can do a lot for an offense. George assisted a Maxey three to begin the fourth quarter, then simultaneously directed Drummond to the corner and found him for a momentum-shifting triple.

George definitely did not play poorly, even though he missed a bunch of shots he would tell you he can make in his sleep. But his most significant use out there was just being out there as someone the opposing team will pay close attention to. Early on in his return to play, he can reasonably be used as a decoy of sorts on offense whose primary utility is attracting attention. But even if George never returns to the star-level offensive usage of his years past, he needs to be a serious threat to score in one-on-one situations. Far too often last year, he proved to not be that.

A one-game sample in 2025-26 means it is way too early to make any declarative statements, but George did not inspire any confidence in his off-the-dribble scoring on Monday.