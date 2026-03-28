Instant observations: Tyrese Maxey returns, Sixers get huge road win against Hornets in thriller

On Monday night, the Sixers were soundly defeated by old friend Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defending champions had no problem taking care of business on Monday night against a Sixers team that was reduced to VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and friends. Two games and five days later, a whole lot has changed.

In one of their two most critical remaining games of the season, the Sixers notched a huge road win over the surging Charlotte Hornets. They did so with their entire roster – save for rookie second-round pick Johni Broome – available to head coach Nick Nurse. After Joel Embiid and Paul George dominated in their returns from lengthy absences on Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey came back in Charlotte to the surprise of many; this return came two games before Maxey was even set to be officially reevaluated.

On offense, the Sixers mostly played very well. On defense, they were only okay, but a truly horrid effort on the defensive glass nearly sunk them. Hornets center Moussa Diabaté, only listed at 210 pounds but one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA, completely outworked the Sixers' bigs and established a tremendous tone for Charlotte that the Sixers could not match for a considerable portion of the game. Their effort was not bad, but it did not come close to meeting the bar that Diabaté set. Brandon Miller was outstanding, too, and the Sixers appeared incapable of overcoming it.



But in the fourth quarter, which the Sixers entered trailing by five points, their extensive experience won the day. The game went down to its final minutes and seconds, but Maxey, Embiid and George took the Sixers home with a series of clutch plays on both ends of the floor. It was a truly enormous win, not only giving the Sixers an additional game over their strongest foe in the packed right for the Eastern Conference's last two playoff bids, but also securing the season-series victory, giving them a tiebreaker advantage.

Takeaways from the Sixers' gigantic 118-114 victory:

Sixers win/lose in Tyrese Maxey's return

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Maxey's first stint on the floor was a bit uneventful. That was, at least in part, due to him deferring to an extremely aggressive Embiid. He scored four points in the opening frame but was passive; he did not take any jumpers during that time. Maxey, who is playing with a splint, struggled mightily late last season with a very similar injury before being shut down. That was cause for concern.

But once the second quarter started, Maxey heated up. He converted a tough mid-range jumper, then connected on three straight triples, the last of which was a bomb:

One of the major keys to Saturday's game for the Sixers was always going to be taking care of the ball; Charlotte has a lethal transition offense. Maxey has many well-documented strengths, but one of the unheralded benefits of having him is that he is a low-turnover player. In tandem with a forceful Embiid and George continuing to find his rhythm, Maxey scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half, with four assists to just one turnover.

Early in the fourth quarter, Maxey tied the game in emphatic fashion, throwing down a left-handed poster jam over Miles Bridges:

Maxey flipped in a tough scoop finish to give the Sixers their first lead of the game, and after a Hornets surge put Charlotte back in front midway through the final frame, Maxey made another one before his teammates helped seal the deal late.

On a night the Sixers' offense took them home, Maxey was naturally a critical piece of their success on that end of the floor – and his performance (26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) and endurance (43 minutes) were incredibly impressive given the circumstances.