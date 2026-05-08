Instant observations: Sixers on the brink of elimination after offensive struggles in Game 3 vs. Knicks

PHILADELPHIA – From the moment they had toppled the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers' campaign to protect their home-court advantage from nearby New York Knicks fans was underway. Joel Embiid publicly pleaded with Sixers fans to not sell their tickets, jokingly offering them money. The Sixers distributed seats to local fans and promoted good causes in the process.

Just like what happened on two separate occasions two years ago, a playoff battle between the Sixers and Knicks in South Philadelphia on Friday night came to a close with folks wearing blue and orange dominating the building. The overall atmosphere inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena resembled that of a high-school game with a split crowd. But Knicks fans, armed with a confidence that Sixers fans have come to know would be ill-advised to carry, had far more spirit. And the Knicks, even without OG Anunoby, were the better team.

The final score in Game 3: Knicks 108, Sixers 94. If they want to finally snap their Eastern Conference Finals drought, the Sixers must become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. Becoming the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit last week was impressive; this would be unprecedented. And they do not look like a group with the manpower to accomplish a feat like this – particularly with their star trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George now struggling mightily.

Takeaways from another crushing Sixers loss:

All of Sixers' same problems resurface

Embiid had his moments on Friday, and even if he was better his teammates might not have been good enough for the Sixers to win in Game 3. But his mobility, coming off a Game 2 absence caused by ankle and hip ailments – as if the knee issues and appendectomy were not enough – was significantly problematic. Embiid once again struggled to defend in space, though he was not taken advantage of by Jalen Brunson on that end of the floor quite as much as he was in Game 1.

In addition to the unusually bipartisan crowd growing more and more Knicks-friendly as the night went on, Game 3 resembled the playoff battles between these teams from two years ago because Embiid, in an effort to gut it out, played through enough pain that he could barely leave the ground. So, New York took full advantage of its opportunity to crash the glass over and over.

The Knicks generated extra shots over and over, and eventually their success in the possession battle translated to a complete turnaround of the game. A terrific early push gave the Sixers a 12-point lead in the first quarter; in about 15 minutes that became a 12-point deficit.

As has been the case all playoffs, the Sixers' half-court defense held up fairly well. But when you give a very good team repeated chances to score – and do not have a particularly strong offensive process yourself – you are going to have a hard time winning the game. The Sixers' defensive rebounding, at the forefront again, has forced the Sixers into a 3-0 series deficit.

Meanwhile, New York's depth advantage was once again apparent. Old friend Landry Shamet was the Knicks' standout reserve, but Mitchell Robinson and Jordan Clarkson both contributed to their team's advantage in the possession battle. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse did not get anything out of Quentin Grimes, while all three of Dominick Barlow, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona played short and unproductive stints. The Sixers' bench did not register its first points until the fourth quarter, when Grimes finally connected on a triple.

Ultimately, though, the Sixers won their first-round series because their high-level talent outperformed that of their opponent. In the second round, the opposite has been true. Brunson has been the best player in the series, and whenever he has been able to stay on the floor Karl-Anthony Towns has torched the Sixers' bigs.

Maxey, who dazzled in many respects in the first round, continued to struggle to figure out New York's inconsistent defense on Friday. Embiid was brilliant down the stretch of the last series, but it might have taken all of the gas he had left in the tank. George has had outstanding shot-making heaters – including an early one in Game 3 – but has tailed off as games have gone on. He went into a horrific slump after making six of his nine shots in the first quarter, missing all nine of his shots over the remainder of the game.

Joel Embiid pays the price as physicality intensifies

Everybody knows that officials are more lenient in the NBA Playoffs, where physicality can be ramped up multiple notches. But that reached a whole different level early on in Game 3. The officials lost control of the game, particularly when it came to the matchup between Embiid and Towns, who famously brawled on this court nearly seven years ago but have since repaired their relationship.

Towns picked up an early foul defending Embiid – that has been par for the course for many years now – and then got away with significant contact on a defensive rebound. Embiid was incensed after being dragged to the ground without a whistle, then committed a silly frustration foul against Towns more than 30 feet away from the basket.

From there, it felt like each player's' entire mindset on offense was to force the other into foul trouble, while also defending with the pure intention of staying out of it. But once a few brutally physical plays went uncalled, both Embiid and Towns took it as a message that there were no holds barred. They played like it, and suddenly everything happening inside the paint did not exactly resemble a matchup between two of the most skilled bigs in the history of the NBA. It looked far more like a wrestling match.

As the game went on, Towns' predictable foul trouble limited the frequency of his one-on-one tussles with Embiid. But that did not save Embiid from taking a beating, as he continued to absorb bumps and shots to the body. He kept trying to assert his will on the game, but without the requisite mobility to keep up it just would not happen for him.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of what Embiid accomplished across the Sixers' three straight victories to beat the Boston Celtics in the first round: As he played games that were very taxing both physically and emotionally, he was able to put his feelings aside and just make the right play time and time again. That is what he lost on Friday.

Embiid let his emotions dictate his decisions on the floor, from that foolish frustration foul to predetermined drives to the rim at the wrong times trying to quiet down the New York fans in attendance. Embiid has a brilliant mind for the game; it has powered his meteoric rise from basketball beginner to NBA MVP. He let his emotions get the best of him in a game his team needed to win.

Up next: Game 4 between the Sixers and Knicks is at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.