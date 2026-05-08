More Sports:

May 08, 2026

Joel Embiid available for Sixers-Knicks Game 3

The Sixers, back on their home floor Friday, hope to avoid facing a 3-0 series deficit in this best-of-seven – a hole no team in the history of the NBA Playoffs has ever been able to dig itself out of.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 5.8.26 Brad Penner/Imagn Images

What is the latest on Joel Embiid?

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain; right rib soreness) is available for Game 3 of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Embiid, who had his lowest minutes total of the playoffs in the Sixers' Game 1 blowout loss against New York on Monday after initially being listed as probable, went into Wednesday's Game 2 listed as probable yet again. But Embiid, already dealing with an ankle sprain, was ruled out at 1:00 p.m with the rib issue added to his designation and watched in streets clothes as the Sixers ran out of gas in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers, back on their home floor Friday night, hope to avoid facing a 3-0 series deficit in this best-of-seven – a hole no team in the history of the NBA Playoffs has ever been able to dig itself out of.

MOREGame 2 adjustments brought Sixers closer to Knicks, but series deficit looms large

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia New York Knicks Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

Featured

Visit NJ - Sandy Hook

Find the NJ shore that matches your style
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Why some cancers are being diagnosed more often in younger, otherwise healthy adults

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

It's peak season for bee swarms, as a Center City bar learned

Bee swarm Tria

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Health News

Reducing nurses' patient loads would save lives and reduce hospital costs, Penn study finds

Nurses Safe Staffing

Music

Kurt Vile releases new single, 'Zoom 97,' from his upcoming album

Kurt Vile new single

Homes

Lehigh Valley home and garden tour offers a rare look inside private homes

HomesTour.png

Sixers

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Monday; full injury reports ahead of Game 1

Embiid 5.3.25

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved