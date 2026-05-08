Joel Embiid available for Sixers-Knicks Game 3

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain; right rib soreness) is available for Game 3 of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Embiid, who had his lowest minutes total of the playoffs in the Sixers' Game 1 blowout loss against New York on Monday after initially being listed as probable, went into Wednesday's Game 2 listed as probable yet again. But Embiid, already dealing with an ankle sprain, was ruled out at 1:00 p.m with the rib issue added to his designation and watched in streets clothes as the Sixers ran out of gas in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers, back on their home floor Friday night, hope to avoid facing a 3-0 series deficit in this best-of-seven – a hole no team in the history of the NBA Playoffs has ever been able to dig itself out of.

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