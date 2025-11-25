Instant observations: Injury-riddled Sixers blown out, calling into question their decision to leave a roster spot open

PHILADELPHIA – All season, the Sixers have prided themselves on their ability to withstand high-profile absences. And after what happened last year – a 24-58 calamity in which the team crumbled at the sight of any bit of adversity – they have put in considerable effort to make sure this train stays on the tracks no matter which players are available.

But with the Orlando Magic in town on Tuesday night, the Sixers were without 80 percent of their projected starting lineup – Joel Embiid, Paul George, VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre Jr. – plus reserve center Adem Bona.

Making matters worse, Trendon Watford went down with an injury in the first half; it did not look like the kind that only incites a short-term absence. By that time, though, the Sixers had let go of the rope. They allowed 51 points in a Magic outburst during a nightmarish second quarter, effectively ending the game. The Sixers are 9-8, and losers of seven of their last 11 contests.

As the Sixers tried and failed to fight the injury bug in their 144-103 loss, it has become apparent that their 15th and final standard roster spot remaining vacant is causing issues. Making the argument for filling that spot on a night when the Sixers needed another body, plus everything to note about the flurry of injuries plaguing this team:

Why do the Sixers have a roster spot open?

The simplest answer to this question: if you only have 14 players on standard contracts, you only have 14 hits against the salary cap. The Sixers save money by leaving their last roster spot open, and if they end up feeling compelled to duck the luxury tax threshold at the trade deadline for the second year in a row that will make the task a whole lot easier. There is also some theoretical flexibility that comes with the open roster spot; it will be easier for the Sixers to convert a two-way player like Jabari Walker or Dominick Barlow to a standard contract without needing a corresponding roster move.

But, clearly, there is value in having an extra body for a team with a roster full of injury-prone players. Even if he does not suffer injuries, Embiid misses time by design. George only played in 41 games last season and has a long injury history. The two highest-paid players on the team frequently missing time can overextend others in terms of not just responsibilities but minutes. Edgecombe was second in the NBA in minutes per game when he went down – only Tyrese Maxey is ahead of him there – and Oubre was fourth.

The fact that Barlow and Walker have both performed like viable rotation pieces (or better) while on two-way deals has helped mollify the issue. But among the members of the Sixers' 14-player standard roster are Eric Gordon – whose early minutes on Tuesday were dreadful and whose rotation opportunities have been sparing – and Kyle Lowry, brought back into the fold for his leadership in the locker room. Lowry's mentorship of the Sixers' young players is unquestionably valuable to the franchise, but it is harder to stomach rostering someone with no on-court utility when it effectively drops the team to a 13-man roster.

Having a player on the roster for the sake of their off-court contributions is justifiable. Entering a season with an open roster spot is justifiable, too. Doing both of those things at the same time while having multiple key players with lengthy injury histories is not.

There will not be any franchise-altering talent available if the Sixers look at available free agents; most quality pieces are signed by now. But the Sixers could easily land a player that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse would feel decent about throwing into any individual game. That will be a valuable asset at some point – it certainly would have been on Tuesday night.

The latest on all of the injuries

Nurse's pregame media availability was mostly about the two players the Sixers ruled out about five hours prior and another one who was sidelined. Watford joined them and others on the shelf during Tuesday's action. A rundown of all of the injury-related details from Tuesday:

• Embiid has been day-to-day with his right knee issue for two weeks now, and Nurse says that remains the case. Nurse said Embiid initially being questionable to play on Tuesday before being ruled out is indicative of the progress he is making – "there was a chance he'd be ready," Nurse said – but added that Embiid was "just not quite there yet."

"It was trending towards he was going to play," Nurse said.

• George's right ankle sprain initially appeared minor when he was listed as probable for Tuesday's game before being ruled out at the same time as Embiid. Nurse said "we're not there yet" when asked about the nine-time All-Star being at risk of missing more time after left knee surgery recovery prevented him from appearing in the team's first 12 games of the season.

• Edgecombe's second straight absence due to calf tightness incited a longer discussion. Nurse said "I think that's a fair assumption" when asked if common concerns about the ramifications of calf injuries led to the team being cautious with the rookie. One quote to note, since Edgecombe's designation has been "calf tightness" on injury reports...

"They're also telling me there's really nothing there on the imaging," Nurse said, "and it's a calf strain."

• As if the Sixers were not depleted enough with Embiid, George, Edgecombe, Oubre and Bona sidelined, Watford went down in the first half with what looked like a painful, non-contact injury:



The Sixers called Watford's injury a left adductor strain upon ruling him out for the second half.

Up next: The Sixers will have two much-needed days off before returning to action in Brooklyn on Friday night against a struggling Nets team, in what will technically be their second NBA Cup Group Play game in a row. The Sixers' loss on Tuesday, however, officially eliminated them from advancing to the Knockout Rounds.