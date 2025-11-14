Instant observations: Sixers falter offensively late, drop winnable NBA Cup game against depleted Pistons

Friday's NBA Cup Group Play battle between the Sixers and Pistons in Detroit should have been a chance for the Sixers to bank a win against a team devastated by injuries. Instead, it will be remembered as a 114-105 loss and a significant missed opportunity.



To be fair, the Sixers were far from at full strength themselves: Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jared McCain were all down for this game; the first two players are dealing with knee issues and the third is on assignment in the G League. But the Sixers had considerably more manpower available than Detroit, whose five starters in this game are earning a combined $32.9 million in 2025-26 – a figure about $5 million lower than Tyrese Maxey's salary this season.

But the Sixers learned the hard way just how tough-minded this Pistons team is, and a horrid offensive showing in the fourth quarter sunk them after a shockingly brilliant performance in the third quarter. It was a bizarre reversal of fortunes that initially appeared promising but later became crushing.

Takeaways from a loss that the Sixers would like to have back – and one that all but eliminates them from contention for the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds:

Dominick Barlow returns

Barlow swung the Sixers' season-opening game in their favor back on Oct. 22 as the starting power forward; he grabbed five offensive rebounds over the Boston Celtics and every single one of them led directly to points. He also had five assists in that game, and Barlow remained the team's starting power forward for its home opener. But then, at halftime of the second game of the season, Barlow was ruled out with a right elbow laceration.

An ailment the Sixers did not believe was all that serious at the time turned out to cost the two-way forward nine full games. Barlow had to undergo a procedure and then wear a brace that kept his arm completely straight so the wound would heal. Barlow, at least for now, has lost the starting power forward job to Trendon Watford, but either one of them would be a placeholder for George regardless. Barlow surges toward the top of a crowded field of rotation candidates in the frontcourt that also includes Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker.

Barlow officially rejoined the action to begin the second quarter on Friday, and he immediately looked like himself. Barlow played six minutes and change before subbing out; he grabbed six rebounds with three of them coming on the offensive glass (one of them led directly to an Edwards triple). Barlow also knocked down a corner triple himself despite his suspect shooting mechanics being further derailed by his elbow:

Shortly thereafter, Barlow recovered after a turnover to block athletic Pistons wing Ron Holland II on a transition dunk attempt. Barlow was whistled for a foul and immediately called for a review; head coach Nick Nurse obliged and the call was overturned.

Barlow started the second half – more on this shortly – and the 22-year-old promptly assisted a Quentin Grimes triple, blocked a shot and then connected from beyond the arc again. He nearly threw down an emphatic put-back dunk, too, but the ball was just a bit too far away from the rim for even such an athletic big to pull it off. He flushed it and collected another two assists; he is beginning to show some serious chops in advantage situations. It was a stellar all-around showing for any player, let alone one returning from a prolonged absence.

Exactly what Barlow's role will look like with Watford fully integrated and George eventually back in the fold remains to be seen. He closed the Sixers' opener at center and found success, perhaps he could upend Adem Bona there. But Barlow remains a tremendous asset, two-way contract or not.

Did Nick Nurse find his fix for third quarters?

Asked about his team's constant struggles in third quarters earlier this week, Nurse hinted that he was considering a practice that he has been unafraid to utilize before: opening second halves of games with a different starting five than the one on the floor when games begin. It is a strategy that worked for Nurse when he coached the Toronto Raptors to an NBA Finals victory, when Danny Green opened games and Fred VanVleet replaced him in that unit to begin third quarters.



On Friday, Nurse started Maxey, Edgecombe, Oubre, Watford and Andre Drummond. But with Oubre ruled out for the second half of action due to a left knee hyperextension, the veteran swingman was replaced by Grimes in the starting unit to open the second half. Barlow also took over for Watford, a sign of Nurse's creativity finally taking over in a more serious way as he became desperate to solve the Sixers' league-worst performance in third quarters.

Well, this experiment can be considered a success. The Sixers did not just play what was far and away their best third quarter of the season on Friday, but they came out of intermission with one of their single best quarters of 2025-26, period. After allowing Detroit to control the game's physicality in the first half, the Sixers finally became the aggressors on both ends of the floor. They swarmed everything and caused chaos defensively while playing with determination and force on the offensive end.

The grouping of Maxey, Edgecombe, Grimes, Barlow and Drummond opened the second half on a 14-0 run that eventually extended to a 21-2 stretch. Barlow was all over the place during that stretch while Maxey shook off an inefficient first half to get going. Grimes knocked down some shots and had standout defensive plays, while Drummond flushed an embarrassing double-dribble violation on a 2-on-0 transition opportunity by knocking down two corner triples and stunning Pistons fans unfamiliar with that part of his game:

The Sixers were outscored by 10 points in the final 3:30 of the frame when their offense stagnated and Detroit got hot – and made a half-court bank-shot – but it was still a very successful 36-25 third quarter. Nurse has joked that he would rather his group thrive in fourth quarters than third quarters; it was the fourth quarter in which the Sixers lost this game.

Odds and ends

Some additional notes:

• Drummond definitely appreciated the chance to flash his corner three-point shooting in front of Pistons fans. After the Sixers practiced on Thursday, the veteran center spoke glowingly of his relationship with Detroit and the Pistons.

"I mean, that's home," Drummond said. "That's where I started. That's the team that took a chance on me, an 18-year-old from Middletown, Connecticut, gave me a chance to play the game I know and love at the highest level. So it's always respect and love for the city of Detroit."

• After experiencing a brutal slump over his last handful of games, Edgecombe got off to a nice start in this one, connecting on two early triples and carrying 13 efficient points into halftime. But in the second half the rookie experienced major difficulty as a scorer, with Grimes superseding him in terms of on-ball responsibility. Edgecombe did once again knock down a crucial three in the fourth quarter despite his prior struggles, perhaps another sign of his strong mental makeup.

Edgecombe's fast start was particularly encouraging given his back ailment. But he is still looking to find the sort of groove he enjoyed early in the season.



• Time will tell how Oubre recovers, but knee hyperextensions are never great. He struggled in this game and the one before it, but Oubre has been among the Sixers' most consistent and valuable contributors this season. Their aforementioned crowded frontcourt picture is more valuable now that Oubre could miss time. Of course, George returning would be a major lift as well.



Up next: The Sixers will have another two days off before returning to action on Monday night when they host the struggling Los Angeles Clippers.