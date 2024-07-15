Instant observations: Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV show flashes in second Las Vegas Summer League game

In their second Las Vegas Summer League Game of 2024, the Sixers took on the Portland Trail Blazers, led by No. 7 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, UConn center Donovan Clingan. The Sixers came up short against Portland, 97-95. Here is what stood out from Monday night's action:

Jared McCain shows off range

McCain, who the Sixers selected No. 16 overall last month — largely due to his prolific three-point shooting — had struggled from beyond the arc during the Sixers' first four Summer League contests. He quickly got off to a hot start on Monday night, knocking down two triples in the first quarter. That included a 29-footer from the wing in which McCain rose up from multiple steps behind the three-point line and drilled a long-range try off the catch:

As I wrote about before the start of Summer League, McCain should be worried about everything other than his three-point shooting during these games; it is his one skill that will unquestionably translate to the NBA level. But for a player who is known for knocking down threes, it is refreshing to see him flash that skill.

Speaking of non-shooting aspects of McCain's game, he had a nifty drop-off assist to Adem Bona — last month's No. 41 overall pick who reportedly agreed to a four-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers on Sunday night — for an easy bucket. Being able to make reads off a live dribble will be a key aspect of McCain's offensive development.

Judah Mintz stands out

Mintz, a scoring guard out of Syracuse who was expected by many to be a second-round draft pick, went undrafted and landed on the Sixers' Summer League roster in a bench ball-handling role.

Mintz is a very questionable three-point shooter, which likely hurt his draft stock, though he does like to operate in the mid-range area. What he excels with the most is getting to the free throw line — Mintz attempted 8.3 free throws per game last season, an elite figure.

Monday night's game was easily Mintz's best of the Summer League schedule so far, as he scored efficiently and was the team's strongest offensive performer. He could very well be in the running for the team's final remaining two-way contract slot.

Ricky Council IV continues to get to the line at will

Council, for all of his glory and all of his reverse dunks, is not going to become an NBA regular due to an abundance of skill and finesse. He is going to hound opposing players on defense, he is going to crash the glass, and on offense, he is going to slash.

This Summer League environment has enabled him to get plenty of reps as a driver, and he is using his fantastic physical tools — namely a quick first step, explosive leaping ability and superb strength — to go up strong at the rim. As a result, Council has been living at the line. He shot 9-for-14 on free throws Monday night.

When a player with a bit of NBA experience goes to Summer League, their team always hopes to see them stand out among inferior competition, whether it be with overwhelming skill level or overpowering physical tools. Council doing so with the latter is an extremely encouraging sign.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice