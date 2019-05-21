More Health:

May 21, 2019

Sleeping infants are dying in car seats when used incorrectly, new study finds

This risk of death comes from car seats that are used outside of vehicles and are at risk of tipping and falling over

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Children's Health
0521-Car seat deaths Rawpixel.com/Pexels

A new study found that sleeping infants are dying in car seats when they're not used properly.

Car seats are causing sleep-related infant deaths when they're used incorrectly, specifically when the seats are used outside of vehicles, a new study published this month found.

Sleep-related deaths account for about 3,500 infant deaths annually, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, so researchers sought to understand why and how they are occurring. 

The study, published on Monday in the journal Pediatrics, analyzed data from 11,779 infant sleep-related death incidents from 2004 to 2014 recorded by the National Center for Fatality Review and Prevention. The study found that only 3% of those deaths occurred in a sitting device like a car seat, stroller or high chair — but these deaths most commonly happened while babies slept in car seats.

Interestingly, researchers discovered that more than half of the incidents occurred when the child was at home, under supervision by a child-care provider or babysitter, and when the car seat was actually taken out of the vehicle. This is because car seats are not as secure for sleeping when not strapped to a vehicle's seat as a crib or bassinet, researchers said.

While in a car seat outside of the car, babies can fall onto a hard surface, be buckled improperly, or flip onto a soft surface and suffocate. But, if parents use a car seat correctly during travel, it's OK for infants to fall asleep, the study confirmed.

According to the Center for Disease Prevention, using a car seat reduces the risk for injury in a crash by up to 82%, as opposed to just using a seat belt. Newborn infants and children up to the age of 4 should use rear-facing car seats until they reach the maximum height and weight for that seat.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Children's Health Philadelphia United States Caregivers Parents Driving

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Eagles

What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Chris Long
Doug-Pederson_052019_usat

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved