SliCE selling heart-shaped pizzas this weekend

For the past few years, SliCE in Philadelphia has offered heart-shaped pies for Valentine's Day.

Now, the pizzeria is making them available for Mother's Day weekend, so friends and family can spread some love while social distancing.

The pies will be available for pickup and delivery on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10. Orders can be placed online or by calling (215) 463-0868.

Instead of sending the usual flowers and card, you can gift a heart-shaped pie to mom for Mother's Day this year.

SliCE's pizza is thin crust, with vegan and gluten-free options available. The pizzeria also sells calzones, salads, wings, fries and desserts. At the moment they have DIY pizza kits, too.