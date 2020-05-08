More Events:

May 08, 2020

SliCE selling heart-shaped pizzas this weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pizza
SliCE's heart-shaped pizza Courtesy of/SliCE

SliCE's heart-shaped pizza is back this weekend. It's available on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10.

For the past few years, SliCE in Philadelphia has offered heart-shaped pies for Valentine's Day. 

Now, the pizzeria is making them available for Mother's Day weekend, so friends and family can spread some love while social distancing.

RELATED: Second edition of 'Disney Family Singalong' with celebs to take place Mother's Day

The pies will be available for pickup and delivery on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10. Orders can be placed online or by calling (215) 463-0868.

Instead of sending the usual flowers and card, you can gift a heart-shaped pie to mom for Mother's Day this year.

SliCE's pizza is thin crust, with vegan and gluten-free options available. The pizzeria also sells calzones, salads, wings, fries and desserts. At the moment they have DIY pizza kits, too.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pizza Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2020 win-loss predictions
050820MilesSanders

Government

Foreclosures, evictions halted in Pennsylvania through mid-July
Pennsylvania evictions foreclosures ban

Adult Health

Coronavirus fears keeping people from Philly-area emergency rooms
Coronavirus ER Visits

Eagles

Seven free agent linebackers the Eagles could still target this offseason
Darron-Lee-Eagles_050720_usat

Bobbleheads

There's a bobblehead of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy; sales help raise money to buy protective gear
Phil Murphy bobblehead

Entertainment

Second edition of 'Disney Family Singalong' with celebs to take place Mother's Day
Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved