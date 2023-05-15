More Health:

May 15, 2023

Smartphone use actually increases when people visit city parks, study finds

Spending time outside is a proven way to boost one's well-being. But to effectively disconnect from phone calls and text messages requires venturing into more remote green spaces

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Nature
Smartphone Use Parks Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Certain types of nature breaks are more beneficial than others, a new study finds. Researchers say smartphone use increases when people spend time in city parks, but it drops when they visit nature preserves or forests.

Research has shown that spending time outdoors is good for one's mental health. It not only prompts people to unplug from technology for a little while, but it also reduces their stress and anxiety levels.

Though any time outdoors is better than none at all, a new study suggests that certain types of nature breaks are more beneficial than others. Researchers tracked the smartphone activity of 700 people for two years and found that their phone activity actually increased during visits to city parks and other urban green spaces.

By contrast, when the participants visited nature reserves or forests, their screen time significantly dropped during their first three hours there. The researchers also found that young adults spent twice as much time on their smartphones as being outdoors.

"Greentime, or time outdoors, has long been recommended as a way to restore our attention from the demands of daily life, yet before our study, little was known about whether nature provides a way for people to disconnect from the mobile devices that now follow us into the great outdoors," said Kelton Minor, a research scientist at Columbia University's Data Science Institute.

"While past research suggested that short trips to city parks might provide a digital detox, we saw texting and phone calls actually go up. It was really the longer visits to wilder areas, like forests or nature preserves, that helped people get off their screens and wrest back their attention from their smartphones."

The study is the first to track phone usage by using shared smartphone data. Previous studies have relied on participants to self-report their phone usage. 

"Smartphones have an incredibly powerful pull on our attention, which will undoubtedly increase in the future – that's what many technology companies are working on," said co-author Chris Danforth, a fellow at the University of Vermont. "Given the reported connections between mental health and our digital life, we need more studies like this to help establish ways to encourage a healthier relationship with technology."

The uptick in smartphone usage in city parks may be the result of city parks being better at strengthening remote social ties than at restoring a sense of focus, researchers said. For a more impactful digital break, a trip to more remote green spaces may be more effective.

Spikes in smartphone usage have been associated with increases in anxiety, depression and sleep problems, especially in young adults. Time spent in nature, however, has been considered a natural antidote.

The bottom line is that any time spent in the natural world is good for one's mental health. Studies have shown that it improves the ability to focus and pay attention, lowers stress, improves mood and increases one's ability to empathize and cooperate with others. It also helps reduce the risk of developing psychiatric disorders. Green urban spaces near schools have been shown to promote cognitive development in children, and green spaces around public housing units have been found to promote better attention and focus in adults.

Scientists have been investigating whether blue spaces – locations with a river or ocean view – have the same mental health benefits. One study suggests that short, frequent walks along bodies of water are really good for one's mental health. 

Another study found the sounds of nature, like birds chirping or waves hitting the beach, can improve a person's cognitive abilities. The sounds of nature were compared to the sounds of traffic or a busy restaurant.

Long trips out to the woods aren't always feasible, but mental health experts say there are plenty of ways to incorporate shorter nature breaks into one's daily or weekly schedules. One way is to combine physical exercise with nature exposure. When running or biking, try using park trails instead of heavily congested city streets. Or simply go for a long walk in the neighborhood, but pay attention to the natural sights and sounds. Taking regular walks has been associated with living longer and better mental health and well-being.

Really crunched on time? Even just gardening or doing jumping jacks in the backyard for 10 minutes can make people feel better both physically and mentally. The most important thing is to get away from the screens and to move as much as possible. A sedentary lifestyle, not only increases the risk of depression, but also the risk of death. Too much sitting has been shown to be as dangerous as obesity or smoking.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Nature Philadelphia Smartphones Screen Time Recreation Depression Technology Stress Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mobility Training

Everything you need to know about mobility training
Purchased - Composting at home

Everything you need to know to start composting at home

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Indego to add 600 electric bikes as part of expansion into North Philly, Manayunk and West Philly
Indego Bikes Expansion

Opinion

IBEW Local 98’s list of endorsed candidates in the PA primary election
I Voted Stickers on a table

Health News

Lancaster Foods recalls several kale, spinach and collard green products due to possible listeria contamination
lancaster foods recall

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles' upcoming camp battles
051523QuezWatkins

Music

Taylor Swift confirms 'gold rush' song lyric is about the Philadelphia Eagles
Taylor-Swift-Concert

Festivals

Eat oysters and enjoy live music with the return of Shuck Fest
Oyster fest return

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved