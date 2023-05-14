More Health:

May 14, 2023

Lancaster Foods recalls several kale, spinach and collard green products due to possible listeria contamination

The products, which have already expired, were distributed in multiple states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Listeria
lancaster foods recall Jacqueline Howell/Pexels

Lancaster Foods has issued a voluntary recall of kale, spinach and collard green products, due to a possible listeria contamination.

Lancaster Foods has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of three brands of already-expired kale, spinach and collard green products, due to a possible listeria contamination.

The Robinson Fresh, Lancaster and Giant brand products were produced at Lancaster Foods' Maryland facility and were distributed in several states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. No related illnesses have yet been reported, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Retailers and distributors were told to remove the recalled products from all inventories. The FDA instructs consumers who still have the recalled items in their refrigerators to discard the items and not to consume them.

The products — kale greens, chopped kale, spinach, curly leaf spinach and collard greens — all had "Best If Used By" dates of either April 29 or May 1.

The recall was initiated after a random sample of a single bag of a chopped kale greens product with a “BEST IF USED BY" date of May 1, 2023 that was collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division tested positive for the listeria pathogen.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food. 

The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually only experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.

Consumers with these symptoms are urged to contact their healthcare provider. The FDA website offers full details on the recalled products.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Listeria Philadelphia Giant FDA Food Greens recalls Kale

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Composting at home

Everything you need to know to start composting at home
Purchased - Measles Mumps Rubella Vaccine

Measles is highly contagious, but vaccinations have made it rare

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

One of the men who escaped from Philly jail caught by U.S. Marshals
Philly Jail Escape

Activism

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Children's Health

New 'peanut patch' could help toddlers with allergies build tolerance
peanut allergy.jpg

Sixers

The Celtics' lineup change swung Game 6. What can Sixers do in Game 7?
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Celtics-Al-Horford-Playoffs-2023

Media

A look back at longtime Philly radio host John DeBella's rivalry with Howard Stern
john debella retiring

Family-Friendly

Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens for summer season on Friday
Spruce Street Harbor Park 2023

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved