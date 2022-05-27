More Health:

May 27, 2022

How do smartphones impact mental health? Google asks Android users to help it find out

The tech giant is seeking 14,000 people to enroll in a study that will track the amount of time they spend staring at screens and other data

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Smartphones
Google Smartphone Study Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

Google has launched a study exploring the impact smartphones have on mental health. The tech giant intends to use the findings to develop products that better account for the impact smartphone use has on a person's mental and physical health. This image is of Google Pixel 3 phones on display in Las Vegas.

Google launched a study Friday that will explore the impact smartphones have on wellbeing by tracking how often people unlock their devices, the types of apps they use and how much sleep and physical activity they get.

Android users can sign up for the study through the Google Health Studies app. The health metrics will be collected for four weeks and analyzed by researchers at the University of Oregon's Center for Digital Mental Health.

Google intends to use the study's findings to create products that better account for the impact smartphone use has on a person's mental and physical health.

Though the negative mental health impacts of smartphones have been widely publicized, head researcher Nicholas Allen, a University of Oregon psychology professor, said the study may uncover some benefits.

"Focusing only on these potentially harmful effects doesn't tell the full story," Allen wrote in a Google blog post. "Technological developments throughout history have had both benefits and risks. We urgently need high-quality research to identify which use patterns are associated with benefits versus risks, and who is likely to experience harmful versus beneficial outcomes."

The researchers want 14,000 people to participate, Stat reports. Any adult Android user who has downloaded the Google Health Studies app can enroll now long as they can "complete daily activities without assistance," Allen wrote.

Many studies about smartphone use are based on self-reported data, which can be unreliable at quantifying how much time people spend looking at their screens. The Google study will overcome this hurdle by automatically collecting the data from people who enroll. 

"We'll recruit a large representative sample and collect direct, objective measures of how people use their phones, with their informed consent," Allen wrote. "We'll use passive and continuous sensing technology to do this, rather than relying only on self reports."

Though Google make much of its money selling information gleaned from its users to third parties, Allen said there's no need to be concerned about privacy. The data will be collected in a way that Google and researchers will not be able to identify the users it came from. 

"The data will only be used for research and to inform better products. The data will never be sold or used for advertising," he wrote. 

Additionally, participants who have a health tracking accessory from FitBit, a company owned by Google, can choose to send data to the researchers.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Smartphones Philadelphia University of Oregon Studies Google Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know

Just In

Must Read

Business

Four Starbucks stores in Philly vote to unionize as part of nationwide movement
Starbucks Unionization

Education

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Adult Health

Why it's important to disclose marijuana use prior to surgery
Marijuana use sedation

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Post draft edition
052722NickSirianni

Opinion

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson rejects fan requests for school shooting episode
Abbott Elementary Uvalde

Food & Drink

Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ organizations for Pride Month
FCM Cocktails for a Cause

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved