So many NFL players have a longer run this year than Eagles star Saquon Barkley

October 06, 2025
On his second carry Sunday against the Broncos, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley followed his blocks to the left side, jetted through a hole and was shifting into high gear with plenty of green ahead just as Broncos edge rusher Jonathan Cooper was chasing him down and abruptly dragged last year's Offensive Player of the Year to the ground.
What had the potential to be the long-awaited signature Barkley home run wound up being a 17-yard gain, his longest of the season. Barkley only got four more carries for the rest of the game, and though he caught a 47-yard touchdown, his season-long struggle to break the kind of run that saturated his highlight reel in 2024 continued for another week, and stood out as the Eagles suffered a 21-17 loss.
It's almost inconceivable that through five weeks of 2025, Barkley's longest run is 17 yards and he still hasn't put together a 100-yard rushing effort.
Last year, through five weeks, Barkley had a 34-yard run in the season opener against the Packers and had four runs of 20 or more yards in the first five games of the season. Three of those four were longer than 30 yards.
Now, he has none. Entering Monday night, at least 52 NFL players have at least one run of 20 or more yards.
Here are some noteworthy names among them – noteworthy, as in they aren't nearly as talented or accomplished as Barkley:
|Player
|20+ Runs
|Rico Dowdle, Panthers
|3
|Trey Benson, Cardinals
|2
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders
|2
|Marcus Mariota, Commanders
|2
|Julius Chestnut, Titans
|1
|Sam Darnold, Seahawks
|1
|Trevor Etienne, Panthers
|1
|Jeremy McNichols, Commanders
|1
|Puka Nacua, Rams
|1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr., Commanders
|1
|Will Shipley, Eagles
|1
|Geno Smith, Raiders
|1
|Cam Skattebo, Giants
|1
Some interesting facts and observations about the entire list of 52 NFL players:
• First off, who the #$*! is Julius Chesnut??? Oh, he's a seldom-used Titans RB in his fourth season out of Sacred Heart who had a 27-yard run against the Colts in Week 3 – and has 4 yards on his other 5 carries this season.
• Sam Darnold, really? Actually, Darnold, Geno Smith and Marcus Mariota are three of 13 different QBs who have at least one 20-yard this season. Also on the list: Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Jaxson Dart, and C.J. Stroud.• Six different QBs have done it twice: Josh Allen, Justin Fields, Justin Hebert, Kyler Murray, Mayfield, and Mariota.
Barkley's 267 rushing yards through five weeks averages 53.4 per game, way off his 2024 average of 125.3. Last year, his 482 rushing yards through the first five weeks was fourth-best in the NFL.
This year? He's ranked 22nd. Here are just some of the NFL players who have more rushing yards than Barkley this season:
|Player
|Rushing Yards
|Javonte Williams, Cowboys
|447
|Travis Etienne, Jaguars
|394
|Quinshon Judkins, Browns
|347
|Jordan Mason, Vikings
|323
|Rico Dowdle, Panthers
|289
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders
|283
Some interesting facts and observations about the list of 21 NFL players with more rushing yards than Barkley:
• Barkley's 83 carries are fourth-most in the NFL, so of those 21 players, 18 of them have fewer carries than Barkley.• Jacory Croskey-Merritt only has 43 carries, so he's outgained Barkley by 16 yards on 40 fewer carries.
SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.
Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports