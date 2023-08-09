More Health:

August 09, 2023

Women who consume sugary drinks every day are at higher risk for liver cancer, study finds

Researchers found higher rates of fatal liver disease among regular drinkers of soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Liver Disease
Sugary drinks liver disease Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Researchers found that older women who consumed one or more sugar-sweetened beverage each day had higher rates of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease than their peers who drank up to three SSBs per month.

A daily soda habit may increase a woman's chance of developing deadly liver disease, according to new research.

The study examined the rates of liver disease among 98,786 women ages 50 to 79, looking for links between liver problems and the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages — a category that generally includes regular soda, energy drinks, sports drinks, flavored waters and fruit drinks that are not 100% juice. The researchers found higher rates of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease among those who drank at least one SSB per day, compared to those who consumed no more than three each month.

Researchers did not observe increased rates of liver cancer or fatal liver disease in women who consumed artificially-sweetened beverages, like diet sodas, each day. The participants in the study were monitored over a 20-year period at clinical centers across the U.S. 

The study, published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, joins a growing body of research linking high consumption of SSBs to liver disease. 

A 2018 meta-analysis found that higher intake of sugary drinks was "significantly associated" with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a catch-all term for conditions in which excessive fat is stored in liver cells of people who consume little to no alcohol. While NAFLD presents few symptoms, over time, it can develop into more aggressive forms of fatty liver disease, and even lead to cirrhosis or liver failure.

An even larger meta-analysis from 2019 found increased risk of NAFLD among all categories of SSB consumption. Those who drank the lowest amount – less than 1 cup per week – still increased their odds of developing the disease by 14%, while those who drank 1-6 cups per week increased their risk by 26%. Those in the highest category – 7 or more cups per week – increased their chances by 53%.

Researchers are increasingly sounding the alarm on the link between liver disease and sugary drinks due to their enduring popularity. SSBs are the primary source of added sugars in American diets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beating out desserts, candy and sweetened coffee and tea. Previous CDC data suggests 63% of Americans consume these sugary drinks daily.

In addition to liver disease, frequent consumption of SSBs is associated with type 2 diabetes, heart and kidney disease and gout.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Liver Disease Philadelphia Healthy Eating Research Cancer Soda Sugar Health News Women's Health Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person having respiratory issues

Strategies for improving your respiratory health
Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

SUV driving the wrong way crashes into SEPTA bus, tractor trailer in Haverford
Haverford car crash

Education

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Eagles

Eagles training camp battle tracker
6.1.23_Eagles-Quez-Watkins_ColleenClaggett-9943.jpg

Food & Drink

Love & Honey Fried Chicken to open first franchise location in University City
Love & Honey franchise

Festivals

Philly's honey festival returns in September with bee beard demonstrations and cider tastings
Honey Festival 2023

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved