October 07, 2022

Burglar broke into South Philly home and sexually assaulted teen, police say

The suspect in the Sept. 21 incident was caught on surveillance video that authorities released this week

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a home on the 2500 block of South Third Street and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 21.

Police are searching for a man who broke into a South Philadelphia home last month, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and stole her wallet. 

The incident happened Sept. 21 at a home on the 2500 block of South Third Street, authorities said.

MORE NEWS: Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

At around 10:30 p.m., the man entered the property and went into the girl's room, where he began rummaging through dresser drawers while using a flashlight to help him see in the dark, investigators said.

The man then approached the girl and sexually assaulted her, police said. When the girl moved, the man fled the home and was last seen walking south on the 2600 block of South Hancock Street.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Thursday.

Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify the man in the video. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Philadelphia police by calling or texting (215) 686-8477. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online.

