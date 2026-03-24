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March 24, 2026

Southeast Asian Market reopens April 4 at FDR Park for another season of food and shopping

Dozens of vendors will serve Southeast Asian dishes, street food and handmade goods at the longtime open-air market.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Food
A vendor at Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park Photo Credit/Albert Yee

Vendors serve Southeast Asian dishes and sell goods at the Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park, a weekend destination in South Philly. (Photo provided courtesy of CAGP/Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park)

The Southeast Asian Market will officially reopen Saturday, April 4, at FDR Park, bringing back a weekend tradition that mixes food, culture and a strong sense of community in South Philadelphia.

The market is run by a community of Southeast Asian refugee and immigrant vendors who have gathered in FDR Park since the 1980s, building something that has grown steadily over the decades. What started as a place to connect has turned into a lively open-air market that draws visitors from across the region.

Food is a big part of the appeal. Vendors serve a range of Southeast Asian dishes and street food, along with produce, plants, clothing and handmade goods. The setup is informal and can change from week to week, which makes it easy to stumble onto something new.

It’s not just about what’s for sale, though. The market has long been a place where people spend time, whether that’s meeting up with friends, bringing family or just walking through the park as it fills up throughout the day.

The market runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the season at FDR Park.

Southeast Asian Market

Opens Saturday, April 4
Hours: Saturdays & Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
FDR Park
1500 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19145

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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