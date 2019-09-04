More Culture:

September 04, 2019

Your Spotify playlist to get ready for Goose Island's 215 Block Party

Run the Jewels and Chevy Metal take to the outdoor stage at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Playlist
Run The Jewels goose island Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Run the Jewels, a rap duet comprised of Killer Mike and El-P, perform at the Made in America festival in 2017. They're headlining the Goose Island 215 Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Killer Mike and El-P, aka the rap duo Run the Jewels, will return to Philadelphia on Saturday to headline Goose Island Beer Co.’s 215 Block Party at Franklin Music Hall, which is the arena formerly known as the Electric Factory.

Also on the bill is Chevy Metal, the self-described “70s dirt-rock cover band (which) plays deep cuts off albums by Sabbath, Van Halen, Queen and the Stones.” (They’re fronted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and branch out beyond just the 70s.)

Should be a good time, and not only because “Love Again,” the American Wheat Beer collaboration between Goose Island and RTJ will be available for swilling. Besides that, the music should be very good, too!

Admittedly, I’ve never seen Chevy Metal live before, but judging by clips of their previous shows, they cover a lot of great tracks from yesteryear.

So great, in fact, that we’ve put together a Spotify playlist to get you ready for the show if you’re going, and to get a sense of what you’re missing if you aren’t. (Here's hoping Mike and El include a little something from their yet-released album RTJ 4.)

Included are songs from Run the Jewels and those covered at previous shows by Chevy Metal, who we couldn’t find on Spotify.

With no further ado, here’s the playlist, accompanied by the clear warning that RTJ tracks tend to include profanity:


 Songs Artist
 Tie Your Mother Down Queen 
 Jailbreak Thin Lizzy
 Everybody Wants Some Van Halen 
 BitchRolling Stones 
 The WizardBlack Sabbath 
Looks That Kill Mötley Crüe 
 Psycho KillerTalking Heads 
 Mountain SongJane's Addiction  
 2112 Pt. 1: OvertureRush 
All the Young Dudes David Bowie 
 Let There Be RockAC/DC 
 Run The JewelsRun The Jewels 
Legend Has It  Run The Jewels 
Close Your Eyes (And Count To F***) 
Run The Jewels 
Panther Like A Panther Run The Jewels 
 Oh My Darling Don't Cry  Run The Jewels 
Call TicketronRun The Jewels 
Blockbuster Pt. 1 Run The Jewels 
Let's Go (The Royal We)  Run The Jewels 
Pew, Pew, Pew Run The Jewels 
Talk To Me Run The Jewels 
Stay Gold Run The Jewels 
36 Inch Chain Run The Jewels 
Don't Get Captured Run The Jewels 
Lie, Cheat, Steal Run The Jewels 

