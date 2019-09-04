Your Spotify playlist to get ready for Goose Island's 215 Block Party

Killer Mike and El-P, aka the rap duo Run the Jewels, will return to Philadelphia on Saturday to headline Goose Island Beer Co.’s 215 Block Party at Franklin Music Hall, which is the arena formerly known as the Electric Factory.

Also on the bill is Chevy Metal, the self-described “70s dirt-rock cover band (which) plays deep cuts off albums by Sabbath, Van Halen, Queen and the Stones.” (They’re fronted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and branch out beyond just the 70s.)

Should be a good time, and not only because “Love Again,” the American Wheat Beer collaboration between Goose Island and RTJ will be available for swilling. Besides that, the music should be very good, too!

Admittedly, I’ve never seen Chevy Metal live before, but judging by clips of their previous shows, they cover a lot of great tracks from yesteryear.

So great, in fact, that we’ve put together a Spotify playlist to get you ready for the show if you’re going, and to get a sense of what you’re missing if you aren’t. (Here's hoping Mike and El include a little something from their yet-released album RTJ 4.)

Included are songs from Run the Jewels and those covered at previous shows by Chevy Metal, who we couldn’t find on Spotify.

With no further ado, here’s the playlist, accompanied by the clear warning that RTJ tracks tend to include profanity:





Songs Artist Tie Your Mother Down Queen Jailbreak Thin Lizzy Everybody Wants Some Van Halen Bitch Rolling Stones The Wizard Black Sabbath Looks That Kill Mötley Crüe Psycho Killer Talking Heads Mountain Song Jane's Addiction 2112 Pt. 1: Overture Rush All the Young Dudes David Bowie Let There Be Rock AC/DC Run The Jewels Run The Jewels Legend Has It Run The Jewels Close Your Eyes (And Count To F***)

Run The Jewels Panther Like A Panther Run The Jewels Oh My Darling Don't Cry Run The Jewels Call Ticketron Run The Jewels Blockbuster Pt. 1 Run The Jewels Let's Go (The Royal We) Run The Jewels Pew, Pew, Pew Run The Jewels Talk To Me Run The Jewels Stay Gold Run The Jewels 36 Inch Chain Run The Jewels Don't Get Captured Run The Jewels Lie, Cheat, Steal Run The Jewels

