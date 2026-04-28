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April 28, 2026

Star Wars Weekend will take over Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. May 2-3

The two-day event in Croydon will feature themed beer, vendors, lightsaber demos and a live concert by Galactic Empire.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Star Wars Brewery
Star Wars Weekend - Brewery Provided Courtesy/Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Star Wars Weekend at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will bring themed beer, lightsaber demos, vendors and a live concert to Croydon on May 2-3.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will host a Star Wars-themed weekend Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, with themed beer, live entertainment and activities for all ages.

The Croydon brewery is putting on the event, which is free to attend, though tickets are required for Sunday night’s concert.

On Saturday, the brewery will debut a new beer, “The Mangolorian,” and host a vendor market with Star Wars-inspired art and collectibles. There also will be film screenings, live lightsaber demonstrations, Sabacc card games and flash tattoos. Food trucks, including King Gyro and Tokio Sushi Truck, will be on site along with themed drinks.

The event continues Sunday with a smaller vendor market, more food trucks and a Star Wars trivia contest at 4 p.m. The weekend will end with a 7 p.m. concert by Galactic Empire, a metal band that plays Star Wars music. Tickets are required for the show.

Costumes are encouraged throughout the weekend.

Star Wars Weekend

May 2-3, 2026
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.
909 Ray Ave.
Croydon, PA 19021
Free to attend (ticket required for Sunday concert)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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