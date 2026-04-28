Star Wars Weekend will take over Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. May 2-3

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will host a Star Wars-themed weekend Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, with themed beer, live entertainment and activities for all ages.

The Croydon brewery is putting on the event, which is free to attend, though tickets are required for Sunday night’s concert.

On Saturday, the brewery will debut a new beer, “The Mangolorian,” and host a vendor market with Star Wars-inspired art and collectibles. There also will be film screenings, live lightsaber demonstrations, Sabacc card games and flash tattoos. Food trucks, including King Gyro and Tokio Sushi Truck, will be on site along with themed drinks.

The event continues Sunday with a smaller vendor market, more food trucks and a Star Wars trivia contest at 4 p.m. The weekend will end with a 7 p.m. concert by Galactic Empire, a metal band that plays Star Wars music. Tickets are required for the show.

Costumes are encouraged throughout the weekend.

Star Wars Weekend

May 2-3, 2026

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

909 Ray Ave.

Croydon, PA 19021

Free to attend (ticket required for Sunday concert)

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