Starbucks workers strike at Center City store after successful union drive

Starbucks workers at the coffeeshop on 12th and Market streets in Center City began a 24-hour strike Friday morning.

The employees say they've faced intimidation, retaliation and poor working conditions since they voted to unionize last month and want the store's current manager fired, CBS3 reported.

The strike began at 5:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 5:25 a.m. Saturday. There will be a picket line at the store until 2 p.m.

Fourteen of the store's 18 workers are on strike. The demonstrators asked the other four to keep the store closed.

​​"Starbucks prides itself on being a progressive company and yet they're withholding benefits and wages from hundreds and hundreds of employees that they call partners," store supervisor Kate Pfligler told 6ABC.

Two politicians – Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym and state Sen. Nikil Saval – came to the picket line to show their support.

"Starbucks has great partners and we value their contributions," the company said in a statement. "We respect our partners' right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation. We are grateful for each partner who continues to work and we always do our best to listen to the concerns of all our partners."

The Starbucks Workers United union and the Philadelphia Joint Board of Workers United also did not immediately respond to requests for more details on the union's demands for the 12th and Market store.

