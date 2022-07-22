GoFundMe scammer Kate McClure gets 1 year in prison for fake homeless man story

A South Jersey woman was sentenced to a year and one day in prison for her role in a fraudulent GoFundMe scheme which raised $400,000 with a heartwarming but fake story about a homeless man.



Kate McClure, 32, of Bordentown, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 6ABC reported.

She got a lighter punishment than her co-conspirator and ex-boyfriend Mark D'Amico because she agreed to testify against him if he had gone to trial. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison in April after pleading guilty.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless veteran who the couple advertised as the GoFundMe's sole beneficiary, pleaded guilty in 2019 and will be sentenced on Aug. 23

The campaign was built around the story that Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 after she ran out of gas while driving on I-95 in Philadelphia in 2017, a lie meant to garner sympathy. In reality, the couple met Bobbitt outside the SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown.

But the fundraiser was a huge success and the trio made national headlines. The couple initially set a goal of $10,000, but ultimately raised more than $400,000 from 14,000 different donors.

They bought Bobbitt a camper which he lived in on a South Jersey property owned by McClure's family, but McClure and D'Amico spent the rest of the money on vacations, gambling and luxury items like cars and handbags.

The lie was ultimately revealed when Bobbitt became upset about not getting what he viewed as his fair share of the money. A pro bono lawyer helped Bobbitt sue the couple and they ultimately admitted that the money was gone.

Once her sentence is complete, McClure will also have to serve three years of supervised release and pay back her share of the more than $400,000 owed to GoFundMe.

She and D'Amico will be sentenced for state charges in Burlington County on Aug. 5 and could receive more time.

The case was explored in a documentary called "No Good Deed" which was produced by 6ABC. It' currently available to stream on Hulu.