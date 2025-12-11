More Events:

December 11, 2025

Step into a glowing holiday world at Otherworld Philadelphia

'Magic of the Willow' runs Dec. 17 through Jan. 4 with new visual effects and interactive surprises.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Art Exhibit Holiday
OtherworldWillow_10.png Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group/For Otherworld Philadelphia

"Magic of the Willow" activation at Otherworld Philadelphia.

Otherworld Philadelphia is bringing back its seasonal spectacle with “Magic of the Willow,” an immersive light and sound show that runs Dec. 17 through Jan. 4. The experience uses 600 strands of LEDs that shift, ripple and change color in sync with original music. Visitors will also find a handful of holiday themed interactions woven into the exhibits, offering small surprises throughout the space.

The holiday show unfolds inside Otherworld’s 40,000 square foot environment, a maze of surreal rooms, glowing installations and mixed reality play spaces. With 55 rooms and plenty of hidden corners, the added holiday layer gives visitors more to explore. Guests can move at their own pace and explore whichever areas catch their interest.

Organizers note that the holiday light show includes flashing patterns that may not be safe for people with photosensitivity.

The experience is included with regular admission, and tickets start at $29.99. Otherworld Philadelphia is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The venue is closed on Tuesdays.

"Magic of the Willow"

Runs Dec. 17 to Jan. 4
Otherworld Philadelphia
2500 Grant Ave #1
Philadelphia, PA 19114

Included with regular admission

