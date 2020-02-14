Straight Shooters: AEW vs. NXT war already over? Goldberg's back, and when will WrestleMania come to Philly?

Another week, another AEW Dynamite ratings victory over WWE NXT: 817,000 to 757,000. In the key demo of 18-49, AEW won once again, hitting a .30, good for No. 10 overall in the night's ratings. Meanwhile, NXT hit .24 in the key demo, finishing 21st in the night.

Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discussed how this has all played out since October, as one of them officially declares the Wednesday Night War over. The other, not so much.

Also, the duo discusses WrestleMania returning to Los Angeles next year, and give their opinion on when we could possibly see WWE's premier event head back to the City of Brotherly Love. It's going to happen eventually!

And Goldberg is back and taking on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on February 27. Will WWE really put a title back on Goldberg to facilitate a Goldberg/Roman Reigns WrestleMania match?

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here.

Also, listen to our latest Patreon offering, a live commentary of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon inside a 15-foot high Steel Cage at St. Valentine's Day Massacre 1999. Only $1.99 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio!

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts (please rate and review us!), Stitcher, Google Play, Spreaker, Spotify, iHeartRadio, TuneIn Radio, SoundCloud, Player FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio!

Follow The Straight Shooters on Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Nick Piccone | Vaughn Johnson

Facebook: facebook.com/thestraightshooters