What to stream: 'Blow Out,' 'The Faculty' and 'You Hurt My Feelings'

You've caught the new "Fantastic Four" and "Jurassic World" movies, and cheered on Philly Superman. Now what? For viewers who have already whipped through the summer's blockbusters, there's more to see on streamers.

Leading the pack of new titles coming to platforms is "You Hurt My Feelings," the recent Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy about lying to your spouse (for love!). Hulu subscribers can watch the crowd-pleasing dramedy "Win Win," while Peacock is getting the high school horror flick "The Faculty." One of the best movies set and filmed in Philadelphia is also new to Prime:

'You Hurt My Feelings'

The inciting incident in "You Hurt My Feelings" is, on the scale of things, pretty small. Writer Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) crashes out when she overhears her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) admit that he doesn't like her new novel — despite assuring her it's fantastic. But the slice-of-life comedy spins out into a wider examination of whether it's cruel or kind to tell the occasional lie to spare your partner's feelings. Michaela Watkins and Arian Moayed, as Beth's sister and brother-in-law, add to the conversation. So do Don's hilariously disgruntled therapy patients, including real-life couple David Cross and Amber Tamblyn. Stream the movie on HBO Max starting Friday.

'Blow Out'

Philly native director Brian De Palma loves a Hitchcock remix. His 1980 thriller "Dressed to Kill," which shot its standout scene in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is a clear riff on "Psycho." For "Blow Out," streaming Friday on Prime, he turned to the accidental detective classic "Rear Window."

Like Jimmy Stewart's wheelchair-bound hero L.B. Jefferies, Jack (John Travolta) isn't looking to solve a murder. But when the sound editor accidentally records evidence of an assassination, he's pulled into a complex political conspiracy. He teams up with Sally (Nancy Allen), a witness implicated in the murder, to find and expose the culprit.

Gripping and ultimately devastating, "Blow Out" is also a showcase of 1980s Philadelphia. Viewers will spy a retro 30th Street Station, City Hall, Wanamaker's and Henry Avenue Bridge. There's also a subplot about a supposed serial killer dubbed the Liberty Bell Strangler.

'The Faculty'

High school's hard enough without extraterrestrial parasites. But that's exactly what a group of Ohio teens are up against in the creature feature "The Faculty," coming Friday to Peacock.

In the horror film, an alien queen is infecting the teachers of Herrington High. Six students, who piece together the plot, fight back with their combined knowledge of science fiction and homemade stimulants. The resulting movie is wildly entertaining, and a real time capsule of '90s celebrities. Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett and Usher play some of the teens, while Salma Hayek, Bebe Neuwirth and Jon Stewart are some of the, well, faculty.

'Win Win'

The plot description for "Win Win" sounds like something engineered in a lab for family movie night. Struggling lawyer/wrestling coach Mike (Paul Giamatti) and his wife Jackie (Amy Ryan) take in a teen boy (Alex Shaffer) from a rough family situation when he shows up in town. He just happens to be a star wrestler who turns Mike's failing team around. The late arrival of the teen's estranged mom (Melanie Lynskey), however, complicates the story, throwing Mike's motivations into question.

The movie is just as touching as you'd expect, but "Win Win" isn't just a safe pick to watch with your parents; it's a genuinely great movie. Ryan is a particular delight as the family's Jersey girl matriarch. Catch it on Hulu starting Friday.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.