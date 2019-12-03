More News:

December 03, 2019

Star running back at Philly high school fatally shot in Overbrook Park

Suhail Gillard, 18, was planning to attend West Virginia State University after his graduation

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Suhail Gillard @gillard_suhail/Twitter

Suhail Gillard, 18, was fatally shot in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Gillard was a senior running back for Mastery Charter North and had planned to attend West Virginia State University. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

A talented Philadelphia athlete preparing to graduate from Mastery Charter North with a football scholarship was fatally shot Sunday night in Overbrook, according to Philadelphia police.

Suhail Gillard, 18, was a three-time All-Public League running back for the Pumas who had accepted an offer to West Virginia State University.

Gillard's defensive line coach, Mickey Grace, posted a statement on Twitter about his death.

Authorities responded to the 1100 block of North 63rd Street around 5:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they found Gillard suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported by police to Lankenau Medical Center in Lower Merion, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.

No arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing with the homicide unit, police said.

Gillard, who was 5'7'' and 185 pounds, amassed 1,713 yards in four seasons with the Pumas, averaging 8.7 yards per carry during his time there.

Friends, teammates and fans posted messages grieving the loss.






Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Investigations Homicides Overbrook Crime Police High School Football Athletes Philadelphia

