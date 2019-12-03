Star running back at Philly high school fatally shot in Overbrook Park

December 03, 2019
A talented Philadelphia athlete preparing to graduate from Mastery Charter North with a football scholarship was fatally shot Sunday night in Overbrook, according to Philadelphia police.
Suhail Gillard, 18, was a three-time All-Public League running back for the Pumas who had accepted an offer to West Virginia State University.
I am blessed to say I recieved and offer from West Virginia State University!! Thank you. @qwil35 pic.twitter.com/JXnhUA2DB8— SG. (@gillard_suhail) May 25, 2019
Gillard's defensive line coach, Mickey Grace, posted a statement on Twitter about his death.
It’s with grieving hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Suhail Gillard. He was the most respected and hardest worker Mastery ever had the honor and privilege to put a jersey on. Rest well #Agent4🥀 4ever. pic.twitter.com/GYsAxZ3PHH— Coach Mickey Grace (@Mickelod3on) December 2, 2019
Authorities responded to the 1100 block of North 63rd Street around 5:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.
When police arrived, they found Gillard suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported by police to Lankenau Medical Center in Lower Merion, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.
No arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing with the homicide unit, police said.
Gillard, who was 5'7'' and 185 pounds, amassed 1,713 yards in four seasons with the Pumas, averaging 8.7 yards per carry during his time there.
Friends, teammates and fans posted messages grieving the loss.
RIP @gillard_suhail 🕊🙏🏾,someone took away a great kid and athlete, please keep his twin brother, family, coaches and teammates in your prayers. #Agent4 pic.twitter.com/TGrL6GUkBG— Donte Matthews (@CoachHouse_) December 2, 2019
I lost my brother yesterday, we had big plans of playing in college and going to the league. We would push each other to be the best we can be. This will forever take a toll on me. I love you bro LLSu4 @gillard_suhail 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ag4W6ZzRKn— Robert M. Dahn (@_SuperSeven7) December 2, 2019
our hearts ache for you Puma family, rip Suhail Gillard. gone too soon.... pic.twitter.com/Ee32DuLhUa— Pa Football News (@PaFootballNews) December 2, 2019
Suhail Gillard You pushed me to be a better coach! Thank You!! You would look at me and say " I got you coach" when you scored you would say " that was for you coach" you lead the pumas. You gave us everything you… https://t.co/dXRDFVlngA— Mark Slater (@MarkSlaterFit) December 2, 2019
LL MY BRUDDA A4 @gillard_suhail 💔 pic.twitter.com/GgkQKS0x0K— YK (@1yungknp) December 2, 2019