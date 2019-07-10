More Health:

July 10, 2019

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks

Here's what you should know about the baffling allergy

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Allergies
sun allergies Alex Perez/Unsplash

This allergy can make enjoying summer particularly difficult.

Summer isn’t everyone’s favorite season. The heat and corresponding sunshine can be too much for some people. In fact, some are even allergic to it.

Sun allergies are a blanket term to describe an array of conditions in which an itchy rash surfaces on one’s skin after being exposed to sunlight, according to Mayo Clinic. The most common rash is polymorphic light eruption, also known as sun poisoning.

Some people experience sun allergies because it runs in their family, while in others, it may be triggered by a medication or skin exposure to certain plants, Mayo Clinic adds.

RELATED READ: Stock up on sunscreen and Target will give you a $5 gift card

According to Harvard Health, a sun allergy is an immune system response to sunlight. The reaction most frequently appears at the "V" of the neck, back of the hands, and outside portions of the arms and the lower legs.

Symptoms of the allergy, per Mayo Clinic, include: redness, itching, tiny bumps that may become raised patches, scaling, crusting, bleeding and blisters or hives.

Well and Good spoke with board-certified medical doctor Janette Nesheiwat, MD, on the subject of sun allergies:

For those with polymorphic light eruption, Dr. Neishwat suggests that managing symptoms ahead of the rash is the best course of action. That starts with investing in the right protective gear. “Sunblock and protection from the sun with clothing and hats can be more than helpful in keeping this condition under control,” Dr. Nesheiwat suggests.

Plus, if you believe you may have a sun allergy, avoiding the sun during its peak hours — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is best, experts agree.

Harvard Health recommends seeing your doctor if the following occur when dealing with an allergic reaction to the sun: the rash does not respond to over-the-counter treatments; the rash involves large areas of your body, even those covered by clothing; a persistent rash surfaces on sun-exposed areas of your face (especially if you are a woman or an American Indian); and abnormal bleeding under the skin occurs in sun exposed areas.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Allergies United States Summer Sunscreen Sun

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Wide receiver
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Television

Is an 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' episode heading to the Philadelphia Zoo?
Always Sunny Philadelphia Zoo

Investigations

14 arrested in largest Kensington Initiative drug bust to date
Drug bust kensington

Phillies

What they're saying: How aggressive will the Phillies be at the trade deadline?
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Mental Health

Physician burnout: Why legal and regulatory systems may need to step in
Woman Doctor 07092019

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved