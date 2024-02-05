More Culture:

February 05, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII: How to watch, what time is kickoff and who's performing at halftime?

The NFL title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
super bowl lviii 49ers chiefs Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. CBS will broadcast the game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. The NFL's big game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with kick off set for 6:30 p.m. 

Before you begin planning an elaborate snack spread and decide which shade of red to rock, here's what you need to know about watching the Super Bowl:

What network will broadcast the Super Bowl 

CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl for the 22nd time, the most by any network. There will be seven hours of pregame coverage, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Once the game starts, sportscaster Jim Nantz will lead the coverage, joined by analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. It is the trio's third Super Bowl together. Reporters Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and rules analyst Gene Steratore also will be part of the broadcast.

For the first time, there also will be an alternate Super Bowl telecast on Nickelodeon. The cable network's broadcast will be kid-centric, with "Slimey stunts" and fan-favorite cartoon characters. The game will be broadcast "live" from SpongeBob SquarePants' realm, Bikini Bottom. 

CBS will show the Super Bowl in 1080p High Dynamic Range and 4K HDR. To watch the 4K HDR feed, viewers will need a 4K compatible TV or device along with service from a provider that offers 4K broadcasts. DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV and Sling are among the platforms that do.

How to stream the Super Bowl

For those without cable or a similar live TV streaming service, like YouTube TV or Hulu, the CBS broadcast will be streamed on Paramount+, a subscription service that can be accessed on smart TVs and and apps on supported devices like the iPhone, iPad, Fire TV, Roku TV, Xbox, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Currently Paramount+ is offering one-week free trials with new subscriptions.

The 49ers and Chiefs also can be watched on the CBS Sports app or website, but fans must verify that they have a cable or satellite subscription to access the content.

Most major subscription live-streaming services carry CBS and will show the Super Bowl, such as YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV, but also FuboTV, DirectTV and others. Check with your provider to confirm the game's availability. The NFL+ app will also have the Super Bowl available for subscribers to stream via smartphone or tablet.

How to listen to the Super Bowl on the radio

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on multiple radio stations, including NFL+, SiriusXM and WestwoodOne.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Before kickoff, Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

ASL versions of the songs will be performed by Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero and Shaheem Sanchez, respectively. For those watching on Nickelodeon, SpongeBob's version of "Sweet Victory" will kick off the Super Bowl. 

Who is the halftime show performer? 

Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Usher will bring his smooth moves to the big stage as the headliner of the halftime show. Actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will perform the ASL rendition.

There's no word yet on the setlist, but some of Usher's biggest hits include "Yeah!," "OMG," "Love In this Club," "U Got It Bad," "Burn," "Without You" and "My Boo." He also has a new album, "Coming Home," dropping a few days before the game, so his performance may include some tracks off of that. 

Usher hasn't said if he'll bring out any surprise guest performers, which many headliners have done in the past, but possibilities include Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber – all among his collaborators over the years.

There may be another major pop star in the stands. Fans have speculated that Taylor Swift could make an appearance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has supported Kelce throughout the season, bringing her famous friends to Chiefs games and hanging out with the Kelce family. The timing may be tricky for Swift to make it to the game, though, since she will be performing an Eras Tour concert the day before in Tokyo, Japan.

