February 13, 2022

Super Bowl LVI open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
021322JoeBurrow Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

It wasn't that long ago that the Philadelphia Eagles were in Minneapolis, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Four years later, the Birds have already since hit something close to rock bottom and are maybe(?) back on track to contend for the Super Bowl once again soon.

For now, Super Bowl LVI will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, a pair of teams that were not popular preseason picks to win it all.

Like the Eagles, the Bengals were a 4-11-1 team a year ago. They had the longest playoff win drought in the NFL prior to their win over the Raiders in the wildcard round, and they just kept on rolling on their way to the Super Bowl behind the emergence of some young star players like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Rams, meanwhile, have used a lot of high draft picks to bring in established players like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller, while drafting well with their Day 2 and Day 3 picks.

In case you missed our Super Bowl pick, you can find that here. Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

Jimmy Kempski
