Surveys on future of Erie Avenue are open for the public

SEPTA has opened public surveys for residents to weigh in on how one of the city's most dangerous and traffic-heavy corridors can be improved upon.

The Erie Avenue Transit study has been underway for just under one year, and two alternatives have been proposed by the transit authority, with a final decision is slated to be made in the fall.

An April report from SEPTA found that the Erie Avenue corridor between Old York Road and Kensington Avenue is perceived by community members to have a "confusing layout" which promotes unpredictable behavior, contributes to traffic build-ups and increases the likelihood of crashes and injuries.

To rectify the conditions, SEPTA has proposed two alternatives. One involves bus lanes being installed along the curb of Erie Avenue, which would include bump-outs for passenger boarding. Another proposed option includes removing the existing defunct trolley tracks and installing a center busway, including an elevated platform for passengers to board.

Online surveys are available on SEPTA's website to poll residents on their experiences with the Erie Avenue corridor and how it could be improved.

An open house was held Tuesday, June 24 and a second open house will be held Wednesday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Juniata Boys & Girls Club at 1225 E. Cayuga St.

Erie Avenue's corridor between Old York Road and Kensington Avenue has proven to be equally one of the most critical roadways for public transit while also being one of the slowest-serviced areas.

It is also included in Philadelphia's High Injury Network, the 12% of streets in the city responsible for 78% of traffic deaths and serious injuries. The transit authority found that over 250 crashes occurred on this roadway between 2019 and 2023, killing 10 people and seriously injuring 12, with a crash-per-mile rate 25 times over the citywide average.

According to SEPTA, bus service on the corridor is often slow and unreliable, with only 70% of the buses arriving on time. Bus amenities and existing facilities also fall short for the transit-reliant community. Of the 55 bus stops in the study area, only eight have shelters.

A final decision on the roadway is slated to be published in December.