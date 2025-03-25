4 suspects wanted for fatal shooting of Upper Darby High School student on SEPTA bus

Police are asking the public to help identify four people involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager on a SEPTA bus Saturday afternoon.

Zahkir Whitfield, 15, a sophomore at Upper Darby High School, was killed at 1:05 p.m. while the bus was at 40th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police released surveillance video of four suspects. Three of them boarded the bus near Girard and Ridge Avenues and the fourth boarded some time later, police said. After the shooting, they all fled on Girard Avenue toward 41st Street.

On Monday, the Upper Darby School District said that it is offering resources to students and staff to help them cope with Whitfield's death.

"This devastating incident is, heartbreakingly, part of an all-too-common pattern of violence affecting our youth," Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown said in a statement. "As a community, we must come together to grieve, to support one another, and to reaffirm our commitment to creating safer spaces and educating our youth and people of all ages that violence is not the answer."

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone who might know the identity or whereabouts of the people in the video can call (215) 686-8477.