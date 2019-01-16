This decadent smoothie recipe squeezes in three vegetables and TONS of antioxidants

Everyone knows that smoothies are a great way to squeeze in a serving of greens by easily masking their flavor with fruit or nut butter. This is a great way to trick little ones into eating their greens, but it also works similarly for grown-ups who want to eat healthy, but aren’t too big on salads.

Another way to consume concealed vegetables is with this Sweet Potato Carrot Smoothie from the Minimalist Baker. This mix has a surprising amount of vegetables — sweet potato, carrot and cauliflower (which adds a rich creaminess to the smoothie) — paired with a frozen banana and some flavor – and health-boosters like turmeric, ginger and cinnamon.

Blend this all together with some flax seeds and almond milk, and you have a drink-able serving of antioxidant- and vitamin-rich vegetables that tastes like an indulgent treat, without it actually being one. Not to mention, this smoothie recipe hits both the vegan and gluten-free marks.

To wit, turmeric is known to reduce inflammation, which is considered by many to be the root cause of a number of health ailments, including autoimmune disorders. Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric and provide its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, Healthline reports.

About 500 milligrams of curcuminoids, or turmeric, a day is a good wellness dose for keeping inflammation away and promoting gut health, Well and Good reports — but if you’re experiencing chronic pain, you might want to quadruple that. This smoothie could be a great way to up your intake without popping yet another vitamin capsule, or covering every meal in the golden powder.

Minimalist Baker posted this recipe as a part of what she’s calling “Roasted Vegetable Week,” in which she provides cooking tips and recipes for properly roasting vegetables and how to consume them in interesting ways — which you can learn all about here.

By our estimation, this smoothie is most certainly an interesting way to consume roasted vegetables.