Taste of Ardmore highlights neighborhood restaurants

Head to the Main Line on Thursday, Oct. 11, for the 10th annual Taste of Ardmore festival.

The annual fundraiser for the Ardmore Initiative will feature cuisine from dozens of neighborhood restaurants, as well as wine, craft beer and cocktail sampling and live entertainment.

The Homebrew Competition will also return this year. Five experienced home brewers from the Main Line Brewers Association will compete for two titles: Voter’s Choice and Expert’s Choice.

As for what restaurants are participating, look for newly opened restaurants like The Bercy, Ripplewood and Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen, as well as favorites like Jules Thin Crust, Iron Hill and Besito. The full list of participants is available here.

Tickets to the event are $50 online. If you choose to purchase at the door, the price will be $60. Once again, the Taste of Ardmore will take place at the Ardmore Toyota, which will have indoor and outdoor lounge space and a beer garden.

Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice Inside the Ardmore Toyota, which will be transformed for the Taste of Ardmore.

Thursday, Oct. 11

5:30-9 p.m. | $50 per person

Ardmore Toyota

219 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003



