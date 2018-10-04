More Events:

October 04, 2018

Taste of Ardmore highlights neighborhood restaurants

The Main Line has a vibrant culinary scene

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
Taste of Ardmore Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

These treats make us want to eat dessert before dinner!

Head to the Main Line on Thursday, Oct. 11, for the 10th annual Taste of Ardmore festival.

The annual fundraiser for the Ardmore Initiative will feature cuisine from dozens of neighborhood restaurants, as well as wine, craft beer and cocktail sampling and live entertainment.

RELATED: Where to drink during the first Philadelphia Cider Week | Joe’s Steaks created a cheesesteak with Cheetos inspired by Gritty

The Homebrew Competition will also return this year. Five experienced home brewers from the Main Line Brewers Association will compete for two titles: Voter’s Choice and Expert’s Choice.

As for what restaurants are participating, look for newly opened restaurants like The Bercy, Ripplewood and Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen, as well as favorites like Jules Thin Crust, Iron Hill and Besito. The full list of participants is available here.

Tickets to the event are $50 online. If you choose to purchase at the door, the price will be $60. Once again, the Taste of Ardmore will take place at the Ardmore Toyota, which will have indoor and outdoor lounge space and a beer garden.

Taste of ArdmoreCourtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

Inside the Ardmore Toyota, which will be transformed for the Taste of Ardmore.


10th Annual Taste of Ardmore

Thursday, Oct. 11
5:30-9 p.m. | $50 per person
Ardmore Toyota
219 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

