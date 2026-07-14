Teen charged in fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver in Strawberry Mansion

A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in North Philadelphia last month, Philadelphia police said Monday.

Sincere Camps, 14, was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder, robbery and a violation of the Uniform Firearms Act. Anshul Kuncha, 28, was allegedly lured to an abandoned home in Strawberry Mansion with a false order before he was shot in the head on June 5.

Officers were called to a home at 23rd and Edgley streets at 12:32 a.m. following reports of a person with a gun and found Kuncha unresponsive. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m.

Philadelphia police said Kuncha, who worked for Pete's Pizza on Ridge Avenue, was called to deliver three pizzas to a vacant apartment. Two people were seen in dark clothing following Kuncha from his vehicle to the door of the residence. The motive was allegedly robbery.