More News:

July 14, 2026

Teen charged in fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver in Strawberry Mansion

Anshul Kuncha, 28, was called to take an order to a vacant residence and shot in the head in June, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Charges
pizza delivery shooting charges Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia teen was charged in the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in June. Sincere Camps, 14, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, robbery and a violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in North Philadelphia last month, Philadelphia police said Monday. 

Sincere Camps, 14, was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder, robbery and a violation of the Uniform Firearms Act. Anshul Kuncha, 28, was allegedly lured to an abandoned home in Strawberry Mansion with a false order before he was shot in the head on June 5. 

MORE: Glenside man charged with using Jeep to intentionally strike cyclist

Officers were called to a home at 23rd and Edgley streets at 12:32 a.m. following reports of a person with a gun and found Kuncha unresponsive. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m.

Philadelphia police said Kuncha, who worked for Pete's Pizza on Ridge Avenue, was called to deliver three pizzas to a vacant apartment. Two people were seen in dark clothing following Kuncha from his vehicle to the door of the residence. The motive was allegedly robbery. 

Camps was identified as one of the people in the video, and police were able to identify the phone number used to make the order, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The food was reportedly untouched inside the home. 

Police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

According to a LinkedIn profile associated with Kuncha, he had graduated with a master's degree from Drexel University. He worked as a data validation analyst at a company in Warminster and delivered pizza on weekends for extra money, the Times of India reported.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Charges Philadelphia Crime Philadelphia Police Shootings

Featured

Visit NJ - Outdoor Dining

NJ outdoor dining with a view
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Harper responds

Bryce Harper FanDuel

Festivals

Watch cockroaches race at the Academy of Natural Sciences during Bug Fest

Stock Photo - Cockroach

Prevention

What is cyclosporiasis? Here's what to know about the severe stomach bug sickening people throughout the U.S.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak 2026

Movies

Philly's role in the '80s rock music scene to be subject of documentary

When We Rocked doc

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved