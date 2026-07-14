Teen charged in fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver in Strawberry Mansion

July 14, 2026
A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver in North Philadelphia last month, Philadelphia police said Monday.
Sincere Camps, 14, was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder, robbery and a violation of the Uniform Firearms Act. Anshul Kuncha, 28, was allegedly lured to an abandoned home in Strawberry Mansion with a false order before he was shot in the head on June 5.
Officers were called to a home at 23rd and Edgley streets at 12:32 a.m. following reports of a person with a gun and found Kuncha unresponsive. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m.
Philadelphia police said Kuncha, who worked for Pete's Pizza on Ridge Avenue, was called to deliver three pizzas to a vacant apartment. Two people were seen in dark clothing following Kuncha from his vehicle to the door of the residence. The motive was allegedly robbery.
Camps was identified as one of the people in the video, and police were able to identify the phone number used to make the order, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The food was reportedly untouched inside the home.
Police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
According to a LinkedIn profile associated with Kuncha, he had graduated with a master's degree from Drexel University. He worked as a data validation analyst at a company in Warminster and delivered pizza on weekends for extra money, the Times of India reported.