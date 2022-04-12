More Health:

April 12, 2022

Teen overdose deaths are increasing but drug use is at an all-time low

Counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are behind the surge, study suggests

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Overdoses
Counterfeit prescription pills Hal Gatewood/Unsplash

Adolescent overdose deaths have surged despite drug use being at an historic low, researchers say. They point to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl as the cause.

Annual overdose deaths among U.S. adolescents more than doubled from 2010 to 2021. But new research points to the cause being the increased potency of counterfeit pills being sold on the street – not a surge in teenage drug use. 

Teens are being sold what they believe to be legitimate medications, but they actually are counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, said study author Joseph Friedman, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles.

These counterfeit pills are packaged to look almost identical to medicines like Xanax, Percocet and Vicodin, and sold on the street. The teens buying them are unaware of how dangerous they really are.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 77% of adolescent overdose deaths in 2021, the study found.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a lot cheaper to produce than other narcotics. It's considered a major contributor to overdoses across the country. 

Adolescent overdose deaths jumped from 518 to 1,146 deaths annually between 2010 and 2021, researchers found. But illicit drug use has been at historic lows. 

"This is not coming from more teens using drugs," Friedman said. "It's actually coming from drug use becoming more dangerous."

Sheila Vakharia, deputy director for the department of research and academic engagement in the Drug Policy Alliance, told CNN that teens are unknowingly buying "pressed pills with drugs that were made in the underground market." She was not involved in the study.

Because the counterfeit pills have varying levels of fentanyl, neither regular users nor people experimenting for the first time have any idea what they are actually taking, Friedman said. A single pill could prove deadly. 

"We need to update their understanding so that they know that pills are actually becoming the most dangerous thing," Friedman said. 

The researchers called for parents and schools to have honest conversations with teens about the risks associated with drug use. Teens need to understand what an overdose looks like, how to access the overdose antidote naloxone, and how to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl, they said. 

"Teens urgently need to be informed about this rising danger. Accurate information about the risk of drugs needs to be presented in schools. Teens need to know that pills and powders are the highest risk for overdose, as they are most likely to contain illicit fentanyls. Pills and powders can be tested for the presence of fentanyls using testing strips, which are becoming more widely available."

The Drug Policy Alliance has developed a school curriculum called Safety First, which teaches youth about the risks of drug use and how to identify signs of an overdose and how to address it.

"So many of our young people are so busy being taught to not use drugs that when they are exposed to them or they're surrounded by it, they actually have very little information to go off of to keep themselves or their friends safe around the decisions they make surrounding drugs," she told NPR.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Overdoses Philadelphia Drugs Research Fentanyl Opioids UCLA Studies Prescription Drugs

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Purchased - Bumping Elbows at Post Pandemic Office

Health Podcast: Cultivating Purpose & Meaningful Relationships in Business

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Entertainment

Throw your next party at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Party at Brooklyn Bowl

Government

To catch hit-and-run drivers, Pennsylvania may alert auto repair shops of wanted vehicles
Jayanna Powell Hit and Run Alerts

Senior Health

Your personality can affect your risk of cognitive impairment
Personality Cognitive Impairment

History

High school diploma awarded to 101-year-old who was one of the first Black trolley drivers in Philadelphia
High School Grad 101

Food and Drink

Build-your-own spritzer bar returns to Royal Boucherie in Old City
Royal Boucherie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved