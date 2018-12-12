More Health:

December 12, 2018

Temple students deliver customized fittings to children with cerebral palsy

The devices improve the children's ability to participate in social activities

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Cerebral Palsy
Temple University students bring children with Cerebral Palsy fittings Ryan S. Brandenberg/Temple University Photography

Temple University students explain the decision boxes they created for students at HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy. Students with cognitive disabilities benefit in decision-making from having overt choices, like choosing between art class (displayed through a paint brush) or receiving OT treatment (displayed through a tennis ball).

A group of Temple University students made a special delivery at Philadelphia's HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy on Wednesday. 

The Temple students – part of Temple's occupational therapy program – brought a series of customized fittings designed to help 30 children with mobility-related disorders better participate in social activities and complete routine tasks.

The adaptive fittings featured a variety of devices, including trays and visors made to fit on wheelchairs and stackable leg rests, which allow the children to more easily stretch their legs. 

The devices were designed with specific students in mind. Earlier this year, the Temple students met with the HMS students to assess their individual needs. They then designed, built and decorated the customized devices with the assistance of Temple art and architecture students.

A teenage boy, who enjoys delivering mail to teachers and classmates, received a mailbox that attaches to his mobilized wheelchair. Another student, who has a fondness for playing the keyboard, received a tray that allowed the instrument to be placed on a wheelchair without risk of falling.

Emily Manchick, a master's student in Temple's occupational therapy program, helped created a functioning wheel that helps students select their partners for group activities. 

"We weren't sure how we would pull it off, but after meeting and consulting with the students, we can see how important this device will be to their large assemblies and classwork," Manchick said.

Other students created decision boxes, which help students with cognitive disabilities choose between activities, such as art class or receiving occupational therapy treatments.

Most of the devices are made of a lightweight – but durable – three-ply cardboard, which improves portability and reduces production costs.

Last year, Temple students produced seven adaptive fittings for the HMS students. This year, they upgraded those fittings in addition to producing several new fittings. 

"These young people can outgrow their adaptive fittings in a short period of time," said Rochelle Mendonca, associate professor of occupational therapy. "The use of this material allows us to expand the reach of our program and impact the lives of more students through this assistive technology."

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Cerebral Palsy Temple University Children's Health Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams
121218CarsonWentz

Celebrities

Bam Margera is having a giant house party in West Chester tomorrow and you're invited
bam margera newspaper

Alternative Medicine

Hemp stocking stuffers: your guide to CBD this holiday season
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

MLB

Las Vegas billboards call for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado to sign with Phillies
Vegas Harper Machado

Investigations

West Chester professor, missing since Thanksgiving, found dead in Ohio
Dr. Thomas Short Jr.

Holiday

Zahav teams up with WHYY for this year's 'A Very Jewish Christmas'
Fortune cookies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved