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April 20, 2026

Temple University student assaulted after being chased into Morgan Hall residence complex

Investigators are working with the School District of Philadelphia to identify the attackers, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
morgan hall assault Street View/Google Maps

A Temple University student was assaulted by a group of juveniles after being chased into Morgan Hall, shown above.

A Temple University student was assaulted early Sunday morning by a group of juveniles who chased the student into the lobby of the Morgan Hall South dormitory, university police said. 

The student was struck by the juveniles after running into the building at 1601 N. Broad St. at 2:50 a.m., police said. The juveniles also damaged university property.

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The student sustained minor injuries, the university said, but declined medical treatment. The school's Office of Student Affairs is "actively supporting" the student. 

Temple police are reviewing video of the attack and working with the Philadelphia Police Department and the School District of Philadelphia to identify the attackers. 

"Your safety is our top priority," Temple Police Chief Jennifer Griffin said in an alert to students. "We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Temple Police are increasing patrols, and university officials reminded students to use the university's shuttle service, walking escort program and TUSafe app. 

Morgan Hall includes two residential buildings — the 27-story Morgan Hall North and the 10-story Morgan Hall South — and a dining hall. About 1,275 students live at the dormitory. 

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477 or Temple Police at (215) 204-1234. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Philadelphia Crime Temple University Police

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