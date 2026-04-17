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April 17, 2026

Montgomery County realtor charged with possessing child pornography

Albert Stroble, 48, allegedly kept a Dropbox account containing videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Child Pornography
Collegeville Realtor Arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Albert Stroble, a 48-year-old realtor in Montgomery County, is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

A Montgomery County realtor has been charged for allegedly possessing child pornography involving prepubescent girls.

Albert Stroble, 48, of Lower Providence Township, was released Wednesday after he posted 10% of $300,000 bail, Montgomery County prosecutors said Thursday. He had been arraigned Tuesday on 150 felony charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

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Prior to becoming a a realtor, Stroble worked as a college tennis coach in Philadelphia.

Stroble allegedly had a Dropbox account that had uploaded videos of child sexual abuse. Some of the videos depicted girls ages 8-10 in sexual acts with adults, prosecutors said. 

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Lower Providence police to the Dropbox account on Jan. 12. After serving search warrants on Google, Verizon and Dropbox, investigators determined the IP address behind accounts was registered to Stroble's home in the Collegeville section of Lower Providence, prosecutors said. 

Investigators seized a laptop linked the to the Dropbox account during a search of Stroble's home, prosecutors said.

During an interview with investigators, Stroble allegedly said he had "received a video or picture, and he had deleted it immediately," 6ABC reported, citing charging documents. The 150 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material reportedly are connected to three videos found on Stroble's devices. 

Stroble worked as a tennis coach and associate director of athletics at Chestnut Hill College from 2008 to 2016, his LinkedIn page shows. Before that, he had held administrative roles at several universities. 

"Chestnut Hill College is aware of media reports regarding criminal charges filed against Albert Stroble, a former assistant tennis coach," the college said in an emailed statement. "It is important to clarify that Mr. Stroble has not been employed by Chestnut Hill College since 2016 and has no current role with the institution."

Stroble has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28. 

Anyone with further information regarding the case can contact Lower Providence Township Det. Michael Nastasi at (610) 539-5901.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Child Pornography Montgomery County Crime Collegeville Lower Providence

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