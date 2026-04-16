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April 16, 2026

Man charged with knife attack on 14-year-old girl at Willow Grove Park Mall

Angel Ortiz, 23, allegedly assaulted the teen after an argument and then fled before police arrived.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Willow Grove Knife Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Angel Ortiz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses for allegedly attacking a 14-year-old girl with a knife at the Willow Grove Mall on April 15.

A 14-year-old girl suffered multiple lacerations Wednesday afternoon when she was attacked by a man wielding a knife at the Willow Grove Park Mall, authorities said.

When Abington Township police went to the mall just before 2:30 p.m., the man who assaulted the girl was no longer at the scene. The girl was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MORE: Doylestown woman sentenced to prison for attacking boyfriend with meat cleaver

A description of the suspect led police to arrest 23-year-old Angel Ortiz, who was located nearby the mall on the 2500 block of Moreland Road.

Investigators said Ortiz and the teenager did not know one another, but had gotten into an argument at the mall before Ortiz allegedly attacked the girl.

Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault, harassment and related offenses. He was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 29.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Willow Grove Malls

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