March 18, 2025

Tequilas Restaurant reopens after two-year closure from fire damage

The Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse shut down in February 2023 after a blaze in the kitchen caused significant damage.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Tequilas Restaurant is reopening Tuesday. A fire in February 2023 forced its closure. Above, a file photo of an Oaxaca Old Fashioned at the restaurant.

Tequilas Restaurant in Rittenhouse is opening Tuesday for the first time since a fire forced it to close in 2023. 

"For decades, Tequila's has been a place where tradition, hospitality, and authentic Mexican cuisine come together. We will begin a new chapter, continuing that legacy with the same passion and commitment as before," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. "We look forward to serving you once again and creating new memories together."

The restaurant, at 1602 Locust St., closed in February 2023 after a kitchen fire spread to the ceilings on the first and second floors, causing significant damage. No one was harmed. At the time, Tequilas said the building would need to undergo extensive repairs before the restaurant could reopen.

Two years later, that day has arrived. Tables are available from 5-9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. Reservations are required. 

Owner David Suro Piñera opened Tequilas in 1986 at 1511 Locust St. and bought the current building in 2001. In May 2023, he said the closure gave him a chance to rethink the future of Tequilas, and that he planned to introduce "new, fun, 21st century Mexican food" alongside the classics upon reopening. 

Michaela Althouse
