Tequilas Restaurant reopens after two-year closure from fire damage

Tequilas Restaurant in Rittenhouse is opening Tuesday for the first time since a fire forced it to close in 2023.

"For decades, Tequila's has been a place where tradition, hospitality, and authentic Mexican cuisine come together. We will begin a new chapter, continuing that legacy with the same passion and commitment as before," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. "We look forward to serving you once again and creating new memories together."

The restaurant, at 1602 Locust St., closed in February 2023 after a kitchen fire spread to the ceilings on the first and second floors, causing significant damage. No one was harmed. At the time, Tequilas said the building would need to undergo extensive repairs before the restaurant could reopen.

Two years later, that day has arrived. Tables are available from 5-9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. Reservations are required.