More Culture:

April 09, 2019

'The Crown' casts actress Emma Corrin to play Princess Diana

Netflix show about the British royal family will return for Season 3 this year and plans for Season 4 are already underway

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
Princess Diana to be played by Emma Corrin in 'The Crown' PA Images/Sipa USA

File photo dated 18/06/83 of Diana, Princess of Wales. Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana on Netflix's "The Crown" in Season 4.

Fans of the Netflix series "The Crown" have been anxiously awaiting news on who will play Lady Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales, on the show.

Now, we finally know who will step into the role – and you've probably never heard her name before. 

"The Crown" announced on Tuesday afternoon that actress Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana on the hit drama about the British royal family.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres surprises Temple superfan on campus in Rome | Is "Queer Eye" coming to Philadelphia next season?

The tweet includes an image of a quote from Corrin that reads:

I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice.

Corrin also posted news of the casting to her Instagram, which had less than 100 followers Tuesday morning according to Harper's Bazaar. Her following has already started to grow, however, as the announcement spreads about her portraying one of the most beloved royals.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Princess Diana will not make an appearance in Season 3, set to debut this year. Instead, she will be introduced in Season 4.

In Season 3 of "The Crown," Olivia Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy. Tobias Menzies will play Prince Phillip and Helena Bonham Carter will portray Princess Margaret.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix Philadelphia TV Shows

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Opinion

Meet the 20 worst Philadelphians (you may have made the list)
15th Street Sidewalk Center City Philadelphia 04082019

Transportation

Vintage steam train will run on SEPTA's Doylestown line for first time in 28 years
North Wales Steam Train Locomotive

Sixers

Who should the Sixers want as their first-round opponent?
040819-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Candida auris: Here's what you should know about the superbug fungus spreading worldwide
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC.

Investigations

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection
Suspect Fishtown Punch

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved